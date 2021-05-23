NATIONAL

80pc power restored in Karachi after major outage

By Staff Report
KARACHI: Power supply was restored in the majority of neighbourhoods in Karachi early on Sunday after a major power failure occurred on Saturday due to the tripping of a high-tension transmission line.

“Moonis Alvi, CEO K-Electric sharing a live update from BQPS Complex. 80% of Karachi has been restored & teams are working to normalize affected areas as quickly as possible,” the power supplier said in a video statement.

The company tweeted on Saturday that the power supply to parts of Karachi was interrupted.

“Power supply to parts of Karachi has been interrupted due to tripping of KE’s 220 kV high tension line. Due to this, supply to associated grids has been affected,” K-Electric tweeted on Saturday evening.

The company later announced that the restoration efforts have already begun and are expected to be completed within one hour.

Muttahida Qaumi Movement–Pakistan Senator Faisal Subzwari said “half of Karachi” was facing a power breakdown and called on the federal government to step up and offer relief.

The last massive power breakdown took place less than five months ago, plunging the entire country into darkness.

Staff Report

