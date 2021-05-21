Opinion

Unwise Decision by PIA

By Editor's Mail
0
0

Sir, The world’s commercial aviation industry is facing a crisis of increasing losses and partial grounding of their fleet because of travel restrictions imposed by COVID19. Airlines all over the world have resorted to voluntary employee Furlough Schemes or Leave Without Pay and in some cases retrenchment of staff. While States with a Welfare System are providing their citizens with basic medical coverage and cash relief dole outs etc. , there is no effective Welfare State Concept in Pakistan, although Quaid promised that it will be a modern democratic welfare state. While PIA has drastically reduced medical coverage etc for both retired and serving employees, it cannot be seen offering additional benefits to others, when its losses are at peak and flight operation drastically reduced. In such times it is in bad taste for the PIA management to offer a flat 15% discount on all domestic and international flights to all “Retired Personnel of Armed Forces and their Spouses”. PIA is facing a multi-pronged crisis. It not only faces the backlash of COVID19 travel restrictions but also a ban imposed on operation into European Union airspace and other countries after EASA has in writing stated that “Pakistan, as the State of Operator, is currently not capable to certify and oversee its operators and aircraft in accordance with applicable international standards”. Even if COVID19 restrictions are relaxed, PIA and all other Pakistani registered airlines under the regulatory control of CAA will face this ban till such time Pakistan CAA submits to an extensive Safety Audit by ICAO and EASA, including the competence and capability of inspectors employed to perform their regulatory functions. This verdict of lack of capability by CAA has been imposed by ICAO, after the Aviation Minister, PIA and CAA mishandled the unfortunate tragic crash of Pk8303, an A320 on May 22.
Malik Tariq Ali
Lahore

Previous articleHydropower
Human Rights and Political Opportunism

