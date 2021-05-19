CITY

IMB lauds Pakistan’s progress in controlling polio

By TLTP

ISLAMABAD: The International Monitoring Board has appreciated Pakistan’s progress in controlling the poliovirus despite complex challenges faced by the immunisation programme.

The appreciation came at a virtual meeting of the IMB that was attended by IMB Chair Sir Liam Donaldson and its members, and all international experts in polio eradication and public health.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Faisal Sultan, in his inaugural speech at the meeting, said that despite the complex challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic, Pakistan is optimistic about controlling polio before the end of next year.

Earlier in August, the IMB in its assessment of the global polio eradication programme warned that if Pakistan does not adopt transformative measures to eradicate poliovirus from the country in the next six months, the situation could become dire. The 18th report of the IMB, which comprises global experts, is hopeful that Pakistan still has a chance to root out the crippling disease. “There is a new impetus for change and for rapid progress to be made,” it highlights.

“If that does not happen in the next six months, if those changes do not get rolling, the wheels will come off the Pakistan bus.”

Citing modelling data, the report notes that Pakistan is at the risk of wild poliovirus cases reaching 500 by the end of 2020 and vaccine-derived poliovirus cases reaching 1,000.

Previous articleChina wants Kashmir resolution for peaceful region: Masood
TLTP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

CITY

Four killed as dust storm, rain hit different parts of Karachi

KARACHI: At least four people, including a child, were killed as dust storms and rain hit different parts of Karachi on Tuesday despite the...
Read more
KARACHI

Karachi records highest night temperature in May since 2015

KARACHI: A high of 43.5 degrees Celsius was recorded in Karachi on Monday, with a prediction by the Chief Meteorological Officer, Sardar Sarfraz, of...
Read more
CITY

Faisal Edhi files visa application for Palestine to help war-torn country

ISLAMABAD: Edhi Foundation Chairman Faisal Edhi has announced that he has submitted a visa request with the Palestinian embassy in Pakistan for travelling to...
Read more
CITY

Shehryar urges world to raise voice against barbaric Israeli attacks on Palestinians

ISLAMABAD: Parliamentary Special Committee on Kashmir Chairman Shehryar Khan Afridi on Monday called on Palestinian Ambassador to Pakistan Ahmed Ameen Rabei and expressed full support...
Read more
CITY

CITY NOTES: The new kid on the block

The new chairman of the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, Maulana Abdu Khabeer Azad, could not really have had a more inauspicious start to his tenure, with...
Read more
CITY

Renowned artist Farooq Qaiser passes away

ISLAMABAD: Renowned artist Farooq Qaiser, who became famous for his character as "Uncle Sargam" in the popular PTV show Kaliyan, has passed away at the...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

Indian data suggests runaway Covid infections as deaths hit daily record

BENGALURU: Nearly two-thirds of people tested in India have shown exposure to Covid-19, a chain of private laboratories said on Wednesday, indicating a runaway spread...

Trump Organisation faces criminal probe in New York state

Asia Cup T20 tournament called off

HBL PSL 6 postponed for indefinite period: report

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.