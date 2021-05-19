NATIONAL

China wants Kashmir resolution for peaceful region: Masood

By TLTP

MUZAFFARABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan has said that like Pakistan and the people of Jammu and Kashmir, China is also concerned over the actions India has been taking in the Indian-Occupied Kashmir (IOK) since August 2019.

In an interview with state-run radio channel on the topic of “Pakistan-China Defence Cooperation”, he said that China wants a peaceful solution to the Kashmir issue to bring peace and stability in the region and the country is opposed to the approach of a military solution to the dispute.

He said that China on one hand, befittingly responded to Indian Army’s adventurism in Ladakh while on the other, it helped Pakistan convene an informal session of the UN Security Council to discuss the Kashmir issue after more than 50 years.

The AJK president said that China is the only friend in the world, which has remained stuck to the stance on Kashmir it had adopted in the 1960s. When India abolished the old status of the disputed state of Jammu and Kashmir after August 5, 2019 and declared the region Indian union territory, China had expressed a strong reaction to it.

Talking about multidimensional defence cooperation between Pakistan and China, Sardar Masood Khan said China and Pakistan share close military relations as China is providing a range of modern technologies to Pakistan for strengthening its defence system, helping Pakistan in the peaceful use of nuclear energy and both countries are making concerted efforts to forge deeper strategic ties for a shared future and security.

He said that China has been supporting Pakistan in defence matters since the 1960s and expressed the hope that its position will remain unchanged in the future.

The state president said that China had no direct concern with the ceasefire reached between the armed forces of Pakistan and India on the Line of Control, but being a friendly country, China supports every measure and step in the interest of Pakistan. “A reason for India’s willingness for a ceasefire at the LoC may be the advice of Indian Army commanders to their government following an armed clash with China in Ladakh that the Indian Army cannot afford to fight on two fronts simultaneously. However, nothing final can be said in this regard,” Khan said.

To a question about the formation of a four-nation alliance against the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, the AJK president said that the CPEC and Belt and Road Initiative are aimed at bringing people of the region together and resolving their economic problems. No bloc should be formed against such human welfare projects, he asserted.

Previous articleNAB shuts inquiry against Safdar
TLTP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

NAB shuts inquiry against Safdar

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday approved three references, and nine inquiries, including one against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s Amir Muqam, besides shutting a...
Read more
NATIONAL

IHC orders NADRA to restore Hafiz Hamdullah’s CNIC

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court on Wednesday set aside the decision of National Database and Registration Authority about blocking the computerized national identity card of...
Read more
HEADLINES

Zubair in hot waters over statement about ‘Sharifs’ settlement with Pindi’

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Nawaz Sharif is furious over a statement by his spokesperson, Mohammad Zubair, and has directed...
Read more
HEADLINES

IHC dismisses petitions seeking to stop auction of Nawaz’s property

ISLAMABAD: A division bench of Islamabad High Court on Wednesday dismissed the petitions seeking to stop the auction of property owned by former prime...
Read more
HEADLINES

Family awaits return of oldest Guantanamo prisoner to Pakistan

The family of Pakistani businessman Saifullah Paracha, who is the oldest prisoner at the notorious Guantanamo Bay jail, excitedly awaits his return after more...
Read more
NATIONAL

32 airport officials contract Covid-19

PESHAWAR: As many as 32 frontline officials of the Civil Aviation Authority posted at Baccha Khan International Airport in Peshawar contracted coronavirus as the...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

Trump Organisation faces criminal probe in New York state

WASHINGTON: The Trump Organisation is being investigated in a “criminal capacity”, the New York state attorney general's office said on Tuesday, as prosecutors advance their...

Asia Cup T20 tournament called off

HBL PSL 6 postponed for indefinite period: report

Zubair in hot waters over statement about ‘Sharifs’ settlement with Pindi’

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.