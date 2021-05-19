NAB shuts inquiry against Safdar

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday approved three references, and nine inquiries, including one against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s Amir Muqam, besides shutting a matter related to Captain (R) Safdar Awan.

The decision was taken in an executive board meeting of the NAB, which was headed by Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal and attended by the deputy chairman, prosecutor general accountability, director general operations and some others.

The accountability watchdog decided to shut cases against Captain (R) Safdar Awan, husband of PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz, former inspector general Mujeeb ur Rehman and former petroleum minister Amanullah Jadoon.

The executive board approved three references, including one against former KP Board of Revenue senior member Ehsanullah Mehsud for illegal allotment of 1976-kanal of land in Dera Ismail Khan.

Another reference was approved against former district nazim Maqbool Lehri, former Quetta mayor Kaleem Ullah and others for leasing out 529 square feet of government land on minimal charges that led to a loss of Rs529 million to the national exchequer.

The third reference was approved against former Balochistan excise minister Amin Umrani and others over assets beyond means and excessive use of authority.