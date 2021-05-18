Opinion

National Assembly unites against Israel

Gaza attacks elicit worldwide condemnation

By Editorial
0
0

In a   rare display of unity, the treasury benches and the Opposition joined hands in the National Assembly on Monday to condemn the Israeli atrocities on the Palestinian people in general and Gaza in particular.  By the time the NA met, over 200 unarmed civilians had already been massacred in Gaza including 61 children and 36 women. This was a cold-blooded carnage by a ruthless Zionist regime. A week before Israel targeted Gaza, President Joe Biden approved the sale of $735 million in precision-guided weapons to Israel, thus encouraging the Zionist state to enact the horror in Gaza.  Subsequently Washington first   blocked the UN SC meeting and barred it from issuing a statement when it was finally held.  This amounted to encouraging Netanyahu to continue his barbaric acts

The NA denounced the practice of expanding Jewish settlements through forced and illegal evictions of the Palestinians. The House announced Pakistan’s unwavering, political, diplomatic and moral support to the Palestinian people. It was decided that on Friday there would be countrywide protests against the ongoing Israeli aggression. The FM was assigned the task to demand the convening of the UN General Assembly where a resolution would be passed seeking an end to the Israeli aggression.

- Advertisement -

The way Gaza’s unarmed citizens are being bombed has evoked a worldwide outpouring of empathy for them. In India a number of prominent intellectuals led by   Arundhati Roy have condemned the Israeli repression and maintained that rockets fired by Palestinians against Israel are part of resistance which is supported by international law. In New York, US supermodel Bella Hadid joined thousands of protestors waving a large Palestinian flag. Renowned American poet and rapper Noname called on American celebrities to realise that they paid the most in taxes which were used by the US administration to provide arms to Israel that are used to kill innocent Palestinian citizens. Israeli planes also bombed the only children trauma center in Gaza run by Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), leading its head of mission to call the attacks inexcusable and intolerable.

How long can Israel afford to remain unconcerned about world opinion? How long will it take the US to realise that by continuing to arm Israel, it strengthens extremist tendencies and weakens its allies in the Muslim world?

Previous articleRing road scam 
Editorial
The Editorial Department of Pakistan Today can be contacted at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Editorials

Ring road scam 

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s close aide and special assistant on overseas Pakistanis Zulfiqar Bukhari has resigned after being named in the Rawalpindi Ring Road...
Read more
Letters

Regulating inflation

Pakistan is faced with ever increasing inflation with increasing price of food and vegetables. First it was wheat, flour than sugar, milk and now...
Read more
Letters

Why the law department?

University of Turbat (UOT) is the major university of Kech which has been constructed in Ginna with all essentials. Its campuses are providing education...
Read more
Letters

Congratulations Sadiq Khan

Sir, It is indeed a matter of pride, joy and satisfaction for millions of Pakistanis that Sadiq Khan, the son of a working-class immigrant family,...
Read more
Letters

Comprehensive SOPs

According to the National Command and Operation Center ( NCOC) announcement ‘stay Home Stay Safe’ strategy to control mobility from May 8 to 16...
Read more
Letters

Gender discrimination

Through the column of your esteemed newspaper I would like to draw the attention of our community that in this Modern Era, women are...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

HEADLINES

Nawaz Sharif’s properties can’t be auctioned off, petitioners say

ISLAMABAD: Three men have filed different petitions in the Islamabad High Court challenging the auction of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's properties on May...

At least 24 dead, almost 100 missing as Cyclone Tauktae batters Covid-stricken India

28 passengers test positive for coronavirus at Peshawar airport, returning from Bahrain

Federal cabinet decides to send medical aid to Palestine

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.