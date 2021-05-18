National Assembly unites against Israel

In a rare display of unity, the treasury benches and the Opposition joined hands in the National Assembly on Monday to condemn the Israeli atrocities on the Palestinian people in general and Gaza in particular. By the time the NA met, over 200 unarmed civilians had already been massacred in Gaza including 61 children and 36 women. This was a cold-blooded carnage by a ruthless Zionist regime. A week before Israel targeted Gaza, President Joe Biden approved the sale of $735 million in precision-guided weapons to Israel, thus encouraging the Zionist state to enact the horror in Gaza. Subsequently Washington first blocked the UN SC meeting and barred it from issuing a statement when it was finally held. This amounted to encouraging Netanyahu to continue his barbaric acts

The NA denounced the practice of expanding Jewish settlements through forced and illegal evictions of the Palestinians. The House announced Pakistan’s unwavering, political, diplomatic and moral support to the Palestinian people. It was decided that on Friday there would be countrywide protests against the ongoing Israeli aggression. The FM was assigned the task to demand the convening of the UN General Assembly where a resolution would be passed seeking an end to the Israeli aggression.

The way Gaza’s unarmed citizens are being bombed has evoked a worldwide outpouring of empathy for them. In India a number of prominent intellectuals led by Arundhati Roy have condemned the Israeli repression and maintained that rockets fired by Palestinians against Israel are part of resistance which is supported by international law. In New York, US supermodel Bella Hadid joined thousands of protestors waving a large Palestinian flag. Renowned American poet and rapper Noname called on American celebrities to realise that they paid the most in taxes which were used by the US administration to provide arms to Israel that are used to kill innocent Palestinian citizens. Israeli planes also bombed the only children trauma center in Gaza run by Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), leading its head of mission to call the attacks inexcusable and intolerable.

How long can Israel afford to remain unconcerned about world opinion? How long will it take the US to realise that by continuing to arm Israel, it strengthens extremist tendencies and weakens its allies in the Muslim world?