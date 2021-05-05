Ambush by Afghan terrorists leaves four soldiers dead: ISPR

ISLAMABAD: Four soldiers were killed and six others injured in an attack by Afghan terrorists near the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in Zhob district of Balochistan on Wednesday, a statement from Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The attack took place when paramilitary troops Frontier Corps (FC) personnel were engaged in border fencing activity along the border in the district, the military’s media wing said.

“Terrorists from across Afghanistan ambushed FC troops moving for fencing […] FC troops responded promptly,” the statement added, without mentioning the loss reported on the militants’ side.

The injured soldiers were sent to Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Quetta.

The army is fencing nearly 2,600 kilometres border with Afghanistan, and according to military sources, around 90 percent of work on the fencing has been completed.

According to earlier statements by the ISPR, the fence is being erected to stop terrorist activities, militants’ infiltration from the border, and illegal activities including smuggling from Afghanistan.

Officials and experts believe that a significant reduction in militancy along the border areas will be witnessed after the completion of the fencing process.