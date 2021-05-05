NATIONAL

Ambush by Afghan terrorists leaves four soldiers dead: ISPR

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Four soldiers were killed and six others injured in an attack by Afghan terrorists near the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in Zhob district of Balochistan on Wednesday, a statement from Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The attack took place when paramilitary troops Frontier Corps (FC) personnel were engaged in border fencing activity along the border in the district, the military’s media wing said.

“Terrorists from across Afghanistan ambushed FC troops moving for fencing […] FC troops responded promptly,” the statement added, without mentioning the loss reported on the militants’ side.

The injured soldiers were sent to Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Quetta.

The army is fencing nearly 2,600 kilometres border with Afghanistan, and according to military sources, around 90 percent of work on the fencing has been completed.

According to earlier statements by the ISPR, the fence is being erected to stop terrorist activities, militants’ infiltration from the border, and illegal activities including smuggling from Afghanistan.

Officials and experts believe that a significant reduction in militancy along the border areas will be witnessed after the completion of the fencing process.

Previous articleVaccination rate hits record daily high, says minister
Next articleSuspects arrested in murder of Pakistan-British woman
Avatar
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Yet another consignment of Covid-19 vaccine arrives from China

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan received another 120,000 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine from China on Wednesday. In a bid to expedite the vaccination drive, the government has...
Read more
KARACHI

No complaint lodged in NA-249 on polling day, says Murad

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday said that no complaint was filed on the polling day in NA-249 by-elections. Talking to...
Read more
NATIONAL

Suspects arrested in murder of Pakistan-British woman

LAHORE: Lahore Police arrested two men in connection with the murder of a Pakistan-origin British woman who was killed in the Defence Housing Authority...
Read more
NATIONAL

Vaccination rate hits record daily high, says minister

ISLAMABAD: The government vaccinated over 200,00 people in the 24 hours to Wednesday with a first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, a daily record...
Read more
NATIONAL

Tough for developing nations to rebound without urgent vaccine provision: Akram

NEW YORK: Harnessing the full potential of science and technology for the benefit of all people, everywhere, is the focus of a two-day virtual...
Read more
HEADLINES

Intermediate exams to be held after June 15, says education minister

The intermediate examinations in Pakistan would be held after June 15, announced Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood announced Tuesday. During a talk show on...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

KARACHI

No complaint lodged in NA-249 on polling day, says Murad

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday said that no complaint was filed on the polling day in NA-249 by-elections. Talking to...

Suspects arrested in murder of Pakistan-British woman

Ambush by Afghan terrorists leaves four soldiers dead: ISPR

Vaccination rate hits record daily high, says minister

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.