Suspects arrested in murder of Pakistan-British woman

By Staff Report

LAHORE: Lahore Police arrested two men in connection with the murder of a Pakistan-origin British woman who was killed in the Defence Housing Authority (DHA) neighbourhood earlier this week.

Mahira Zulfiqar, 26, was found dead in the early hours of Monday morning after four attackers reportedly barged into a bedroom in the home of her friend where she was staying the night.

Zahir Jadoon and Saad Ameer Butt were two of the four accused of being behind Zulfiqar’s murder in the first information report (FIR) filed by Mohammad Nazeer, a relative of the deceased.

Nazeer complained that the two men had been threatening and harassing Zulfiqar, making her fear for her life with dire consequences.

Police suspect the woman was killed after she refused to marry one of the suspects.

The case was registered under sections 302 and 34 — premeditated murder and common intention, respectively — of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

Police said they were manhunting for the other two suspects nominated in the case. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) was also in touch with the police over the matter.

The deceased’s body has already been handed over to her family after a postmortem.

Previous articleCross-border terror attack leaves 4 soldiers dead, 6 injured: ISPR
