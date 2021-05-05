No complaint lodged in NA-249 on polling day, says Murad

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday said that no complaint was filed on the polling day in NA-249 by-elections.

Talking to the reporters, Shah said Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) accepted the decision of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on the request of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) for a vote recount in the constituency.

The situation of coronavirus was worsening with every passing day as the government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has not taken the due measures, he claimed.

PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, while reacting to the ECP’s decision of recounting in NA-249, said that his party would also consider approaching the commission for recounting in previous seats.

In a tweet, the PPP chairman welcomed the new precedent set by allowing a thorough recount.

During the hearing, PML-N candidate Miftah Ismail submitted the details of unsigned Form-45 in the commission and requested to launch an inquiry into the alleged irregularities.

The PML-N lawyer, Salman Akram Raja, adopted the stance that a separate petition will be filed for re-polling in the constituency. Vote recount is our first priority however, we’ll take further steps if we find this to be unsatisfactory, he added.