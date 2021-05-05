NATIONAL

Yet another consignment of Covid-19 vaccine arrives from China

By INP
A paramedic attends a training session for the upcoming Covid-19 coronavirus vaccination drive in Karachi on January 30, 2021. (Photo by Rizwan TABASSUM / AFP)

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan received another 120,000 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine from China on Wednesday.

In a bid to expedite the vaccination drive, the government has signed contracts with several companies, including Chinese firms, for the purchase of the vaccine.

The plane carrying the doses landed at Islamabad airport this morning.

The officials of the National Institute of Health (NIH) received the shipment at the airport.

Last week, three special airplanes of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) carrying one million doses from China had reached Islamabad.

Three Boeing 777 airplanes were sent by the government and the Health Ministry in a bid to accelerate the delivery of vaccines to combat the coronavirus epidemic.

