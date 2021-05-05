Sports

Virus-hit India to help move Australian IPL cohort to Sri Lanka or Maldives

By Agencies

NEW DELHI: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in the coronavirus-hit country will help to move Australia’s entire Indian Premier League (IPL) cohort to the Maldives or Sri Lanka, Cricket Australia (CA) boss Nick Hockley said on Wednesday.

The IPL was suspended indefinitely on Tuesday as India’s Covid-19 crisis escalates, but the decision left Australian and other foreign participants looking for ways to leave the country.

Australia has banned travellers from India who have been in the country within the prior 14 days but CA interim Chief Executive Hockley said the players would wait outside India for approval to head home.

“So what we’re working to do and what the BCCI are working to do, and they’ve been incredibly cooperative, is working to move the entire cohort out of India,” Hockley told reporters in Sydney.

“That’s now narrowed down to the Maldives and Sri Lanka. The BCCI are working through the final details of that at the moment and we expect that movement will happen in the next two to three days.”

Hockley added that the Indian board had also committed to arranging a charter plane to bring the Australian cricketers home.

Australia has banned travellers from India until May 15.

The Australian Cricketers’ Association (ACA) confirmed former Australian batsman Mike Hussey, a coach for one of the IPL teams, had tested positive for Covid-19.

ACA boss Todd Greenberg said that as far as he was aware, Hussey was the only Australian involved in the IPL to contract the virus.

Previous articleYet another consignment of Covid-19 vaccine arrives from China
Avatar
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Madrid Open: Barty beats Swiatek in battle of French Open champs to reach quarters

MADRID: World number one Ashleigh Barty edged the battle of the French Open champions on Monday as she beat Poland’s Iga Swiatek to reach the...
Read more
Sports

West Ham stay in top-four hunt with comeback win over Burnley, West Brom hold Wolves

LONDON: West Ham maintained their surprise challenge for a place in next season’s Champions League as Michail Antonio scored twice to beat Burnley 2-1...
Read more
Sports

IPL suspended after more Covid-19 cases

NEW DELHI: The Indian Premier League (IPL) was suspended indefinitely on Tuesday after players or staff at three clubs tested positive for Covid-19. The Board...
Read more
Sports

Jayawickrama takes 11 wickets as SL seal Test series win over Bangladesh

Pallekele: Sri Lanka spinner Praveen Jayawickrama enjoyed a dream debut as he claimed 11 wickets to seal a 209-run victory over Bangladesh in the second...
Read more
Sports

IPL worries grow as match postponed after two players contract Covid-19

DUBAI: The Indian Premier League (IPL) was forced into its first coronavirus postponement this season on Monday after two players tested positive despite the...
Read more
Sports

Jayawickrama takes six wickets as hosts boss Bangladesh in Kandy

KANDY: The left-arm spinner snared 6-92 on day three, including Bangladesh top-scorer Tamim Iqbal (92), as the Tigers were rolled for 251 in reply to...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Cross-border terror attack leaves 4 soldiers dead, 6 injured: ISPR

ISLAMABAD: Four soldiers were killed and six others injured in an attack by Afghan terrorists near the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in Zhob district of Balochistan...

Vaccination rate hits record daily high, says minister

Tough for developing nations to rebound without urgent vaccine provision: Akram

Facebook board’s Trump decision could have wider impacts

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.