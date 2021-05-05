Coronavirus contagion rate declining in KP: minister

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra on Wednesday said that the spread of coronavirus transmission rate was declining in the province and urged the people to continue following the guidelines to keep it from rising again.

The minister said that the contagion rate was recorded at 7.1 percent on Tuesday. He said the number of active patients in the province stood at 11,076.

Jhagra further said that 1,769 coronavirus patients were undergoing treatment in different hospitals across the province.

The rate of positive cases was as following: 50 percent in Swat, 21 percent in Mardan, 14 percent in Swabi and Buner, and 13 percent in Peshawar and Malakand, he added.

“The provincial government is further enhancing the capacity of hospitals and we will not rest until the pandemic ends,” said Jhagra.

He appealed to people to avoid drawing crowds. He said that the third peak of the disease was lethal than its antecedents and to combat it, the people must follow the guidelines including the wearing of face masks and social distancing.

“In the current situation, it is our responsibility to take the precautionary measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus,” said the minister.

The minister said that all district administrations have been directed to take action against those violating the SOPs and becoming a major cause in the spread of pandemic.