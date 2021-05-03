NATIONAL

NAB seeks permission to close inquiries against Chaudhry brothers

By INP

LAHORE: An accountability court in Lahore on Monday reserved its verdict in the petition filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) seeking to close three graft inquiries against Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and his cousin and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain.

Accountability Judge Sajjad Ahmad Sheikh heard the request filed by NAB.

According to NAB Prosecutor Hafiz Asadullah Awan, Shujaat and Elahi are facing inquiries in assets beyond disclosed sources of income and illegal recruitments cases.

Awan, in the petition, stated that since no evidence of wrongdoing had been found against the PML-Q leaders in these cases, therefore, it was better to close inquiries against them in these cases.

The first inquiry against the families of Hussain and Elahi was related to the allegations of acquiring illegal assets. The second was against Elahi accusing him of making illegal appointments in local government departments in the 1980s. A third on charges of loan default against the duo had already been closed.

Previous articlePakistan to begin domestic production of CanSino vaccine: minister
Avatar
INP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Pakistan to begin domestic production of CanSino vaccine: minister

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State on National Health Services Dr Faisal Sultan on Monday announced to begin domestic production of the single-dose Chinese CanSino jabs...
Read more
NATIONAL

Alvi urges compliance with Covid-19 guidelines at mosques

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday urged the people to follow the guidelines of the National Command and Control Centre (NCOC) on Covid-19...
Read more
NATIONAL

Court extends pre-arrest bails of Tareen, son in FIA cases

LAHORE: A banking court in Lahore on Monday extended until May 19 the interim bails granted to disgruntled Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Tareen...
Read more
NATIONAL

Firdous chastises civil servant for not extending protocol

LAHORE: Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan found herself on the receiving end of flak for flaying a lady...
Read more
HEADLINES

Mentally challenged girl gang-raped for two months

LAHORE: In another horrific incident, a mentally challenged minor girl was subjected to rape in Lahore for two months by her two relatives. According to police,...
Read more
HEADLINES

Miftah seeks shifting of by-polls record to safe location under army’s supervision

KARACHI: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Miftah Ismail has requested the chief election commissioner (CEC) to take emergency steps for taking the custody of...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

Washington denies Iran state media report saying prisoner swap agreed

WASHINGTON: The United States on Sunday denied a report by Iran's state television that the arch-foes had reached a prisoner swap deal in exchange...

26 killed in boat accident in Bangladesh

Firdous chastises civil servant for not extending protocol

India’s Covid-19 case total nears 20 million

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.