NAB seeks permission to close inquiries against Chaudhry brothers

LAHORE: An accountability court in Lahore on Monday reserved its verdict in the petition filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) seeking to close three graft inquiries against Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and his cousin and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain.

Accountability Judge Sajjad Ahmad Sheikh heard the request filed by NAB.

According to NAB Prosecutor Hafiz Asadullah Awan, Shujaat and Elahi are facing inquiries in assets beyond disclosed sources of income and illegal recruitments cases.

Awan, in the petition, stated that since no evidence of wrongdoing had been found against the PML-Q leaders in these cases, therefore, it was better to close inquiries against them in these cases.

The first inquiry against the families of Hussain and Elahi was related to the allegations of acquiring illegal assets. The second was against Elahi accusing him of making illegal appointments in local government departments in the 1980s. A third on charges of loan default against the duo had already been closed.