Seven police died of Covid-19 in Islamabad, 262 tested positive

ISLAMABAD: Police personal standing high alert in front of Faisal Masjid during Eidul Fitr prayers. INP PHOTO by Sulaman Choudhry

ISLAMABAD: At least seven personnel of Islamabad police passed away of Covid-19 and 262 contracted the contagious disease in the line of duty, Capital Police Chief Qazi Jameelur Rehman said in a video statement.

Officers from the rank of constable to deputy inspector general (DIG) contracted the virus, he said.

At present, over 300 policemen were on the frontline in the fight against the coronavirus, he said, adding that the morale of the force was high. “Every policeman is dedicated to public service,” he said.

Islamabad police are assisting the local administration and sister law enforcement agencies in ensuring the implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) across the capital.

Qazi further said that Islamabad police stood by its people in this difficult time.

A ban was imposed on the issuance of driving licenses for a period of three months due to coronavirus while the traffic police have been directed not to penalise the drivers with expired licenses.

Special squads of traffic police had been deployed on the highways, intersections, and bus stands across the city to educate the people about the spread of coronavirus and precautionary measures.

Similarly, he said, senior officers of the force were educating the people about the coronavirus threat in collaboration with the local business community. He appealed to the residents to observe the guidelines so that they don’t get infected.

