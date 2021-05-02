Over 15,000 children contracted Covid-19 in April: Health Ministry

ISLAMABAD: More than 15,000 children aged between one and 20 years have been infected by coronavirus across the country in April alone, as the country is battling with a staggering third peak of the pandemic, the Health Ministry said.

Of them, the ministry said, 19 children have lost their lives due to the virus, six of them between one and 10 years of age.

Out of over 15,000 cases reported among children in April, nearly 3,000 are between one and 10 years, while the remaining are between 11 and 20 years of age.

A total of over 93,000 children from the same age groups have so far been infected across the country since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, according to the Health Ministry.

Meanwhile, the government banned all the processions on Youm-e-Ali, falling on Tuesday, due to the rising numbers of infections. However, small in-door gatherings will be allowed with safety protocols.

In the last 24 hours, Pakistan reported 4,414 new infections of Covid-19 after conducting 45,275 tests, receiving back a positivity ratio of 9.74 percent. The new infections took the total caseload to 825,519.

Meanwhile, the death toll rose by 113 on Sunday to 18,070. Some 722,202 people have so far been recovered, while the total number of active cases in the country is 89,661.

The government has so far inoculated slightly over 2 million people.