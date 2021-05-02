NATIONAL

Over 15,000 children contracted Covid-19 in April: Health Ministry

By Anadolu Agency

ISLAMABAD: More than 15,000 children aged between one and 20 years have been infected by coronavirus across the country in April alone, as the country is battling with a staggering third peak of the pandemic, the Health Ministry said.

Of them, the ministry said, 19 children have lost their lives due to the virus, six of them between one and 10 years of age.

Out of over 15,000 cases reported among children in April, nearly 3,000 are between one and 10 years, while the remaining are between 11 and 20 years of age.

A total of over 93,000 children from the same age groups have so far been infected across the country since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, according to the Health Ministry.

Meanwhile, the government banned all the processions on Youm-e-Ali, falling on Tuesday, due to the rising numbers of infections. However, small in-door gatherings will be allowed with safety protocols.

In the last 24 hours, Pakistan reported 4,414 new infections of Covid-19 after conducting 45,275 tests, receiving back a positivity ratio of 9.74 percent. The new infections took the total caseload to 825,519.

Meanwhile, the death toll rose by 113 on Sunday to 18,070.  Some 722,202 people have so far been recovered, while the total number of active cases in the country is 89,661.

The government has so far inoculated slightly over 2 million people.

Previous articleUS citizens killed in Israel festival disaster, anger mounts
Avatar
Anadolu Agency

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Pakistan inflation rate rises to 11.10pc in April: PBS

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Bureau of Statics (PBS) said Saturday the country's annual consumer price inflation (CPI) clocked in at 11.1 per cent in April, up from...
Read more
NATIONAL

PTI, PPP reject recount, call for re-election in NA-249

ISLAMABAD: In a new twist to the controversy surrounding the recent by-election in NA-249 Karachi, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leaders have...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM, president pledge to improve working, living conditions for labourers

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan on the occasion of International Labour Day have reiterated the government's commitment to improve...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan condemns suicide attack on Afghanistan rest house

Pakistan issued a strong condemnation of the terrorist attack in Logar province of Afghanistan. The foreign office, in a statement on Saturday conveyed Pakistan’s heartfelt...
Read more
NATIONAL

143 violations observed in NA-249 by-poll: FAFEN

KARACHI: The Free and Fair Election Network (FAFEN) has revealed that 143 violations of election laws were observed during the NA-249 by-elections in Karachi. The...
Read more
NATIONAL

NCOC bans Youm-e-Ali processions, allows majalis with SOPs

The NCOC on Saturday disallowed any processions or jaloos  for Youm-e-Ali on May 4 or Ramazan 20 while majalis will be permitted under strict...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

Vote count in five Indian states begin amid pandemic

NEW DELHI: India's election officials on Sunday started counting votes in five states from elections held in March and early April at the start...

Lahore authorities fail to implement Covid-19 SOPs

Pakistan inflation rate rises to 11.10pc in April: PBS

Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.