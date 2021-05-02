Pakistan inflation rate rises to 11.10pc in April: PBS

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Bureau of Statics (PBS) said Saturday the country’s annual consumer price inflation (CPI) clocked in at 11.1 per cent in April, up from 8.5 per cent in the same month last year.

The CPI was recorded at 9.1 per cent last month, according to the PBS.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has made several changes to his economic team in the past last month, aiming to bring in policies to control inflation that has been on an upward trend.

An increase in prices of vegetables, fruits and meat caused the latest hike in inflation, the statistics bureau said. The price rises have been hitting the country’s poor, who are also struggling with the economic fallout from the pandemic.

The CPI inflation Urban increased by 11.0 per cent in April as compared to an increase of 8.7 per cent in the previous month and 7.7 per cent in April 2020, the PBS said.

CPI inflation Rural increased by 11.3 per cent in April as compared to an increase of 9.5 per cent in the previous month and 9.8 per cent in April 2020, it added.