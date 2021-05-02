NATIONAL

Pakistan inflation rate rises to 11.10pc in April: PBS

'An increase in prices of vegetables, fruits and meat caused hike in inflation'

By Agencies

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Bureau of Statics (PBS) said Saturday the country’s annual consumer price inflation (CPI) clocked in at 11.1 per cent in April, up from 8.5 per cent in the same month last year.

The CPI was recorded at 9.1 per cent last month, according to the PBS.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has made several changes to his economic team in the past last month, aiming to bring in policies to control inflation that has been on an upward trend.

An increase in prices of vegetables, fruits and meat caused the latest hike in inflation, the statistics bureau said. The price rises have been hitting the country’s poor, who are also struggling with the economic fallout from the pandemic.

The CPI inflation Urban increased by 11.0 per cent in April as compared to an increase of 8.7 per cent in the previous month and 7.7 per cent in April 2020, the PBS said.

CPI inflation Rural increased by 11.3 per cent in April as compared to an increase of 9.5 per cent in the previous month and 9.8 per cent in April 2020, it added.

Previous articleNaya Pakistan Housing Scheme
Avatar
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

PTI, PPP reject recount, call for re-election in NA-249

ISLAMABAD: In a new twist to the controversy surrounding the recent by-election in NA-249 Karachi, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leaders have...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM president pledge to improve working, living conditions for labourers

ISLAMABAD, (TLTP): President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan on the occasion of International Labour Day have reiterated the government's commitment to...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan condemns suicide attack on Afghanistan rest house

Pakistan issued a strong condemnation of the terrorist attack in Logar province of Afghanistan. The foreign office, in a statement on Saturday conveyed Pakistan’s heartfelt...
Read more
NATIONAL

143 violations observed in NA-249 by-polls: FAFEN

The Free and Fair Election Network (FAFEN) has revealed that 143 violations of election laws were observed during the NA-249 by-elections in Karachi. The FAFEN...
Read more
NATIONAL

NCOC bans Youm-e-Ali processions, allows majalis with SOPs

The NCOC on Saturday disallowed any processions or jaloos  for Youm-e-Ali on May 4 or Ramazan 20 while majalis will be permitted under strict...
Read more
NATIONAL

ECP accepts PML-N’s request for recount in Karachi by-poll

KARACHI: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Saturday accepted the request of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Miftah Ismail for a recount in...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Comment

For less than two happy meals

By Rabia Ahmed For a while there was a furore about the carpet-making industry in Pakistan and how children were forced to work cruel hours...

Epaper – May 2 LHR 2021

Epaper – May 2 KHI 2021

Epaper – May 2 ISB 2021

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.