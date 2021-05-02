CITY

Lahore authorities fail to implement Covid-19 SOPs

Administration claims SOPs are being fully implemented

By Shahab Omer

LAHORE: The authorities have failed to ensure implementation of coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs) in Lahore as most of the markets remained open on Saturday.

A survey conducted by Pakistan Today found that some of the city’s large and small markets remained open despite lockdown.

Mohammad Waqas, a mechanic at a local market near the Walton Road, informed that he is a motorcycle mechanic and did not close his workshop on any day.

“Not only my workshop is open in our market but all kinds of shops are open. Grocery stores and dairy shops are allowed, but shops of garments, sanitary, meat and some others are not closed. There is a lower middle class population living in extreme poverty. Now if we close the shops, how will we eat? I take every precaution on my part but in this market, people do not even like to wear masks,” he said.

Shergul Khan, a trolley driver in Ichhra Market, complained that the entire market was open but the local police kept on threatening him and telling him to return home. “All sorts of shops were open in the entire Ichhra Market. Marble, furniture, carpenters and other shopkeepers, including cloth merchants, kept their businesses open. Police patrol the market, take bribes from shopkeepers and leave without closing any shop. Closing a business does not make a difference to big businessmen, but a worker like us misses out on two meals a day. The government should also take concrete steps for our livelihood,” he said.

On the other hand, it was revealed that restaurants and cafes in some areas of the city were also open till late at Friday night. However, the district administration officials claimed that SOPs and lockdowns are being fully implemented.

Raiwind Assistant Commissioner Adnan Rasheed informed that he and his team raided a cafe on Friday night. “The cafe was open and a party was going on there. Our team arrested 11 people from there and registered an FIR. The operation was carried out at the Arman Centre in Johar Town,” Rasheed said.

Model Town Assistant Commissioner Ibrahim Arbab said his team had closed the entire Ichhra Market. “The market was crowded and the SOPs were not being implemented, which led to the immediate closure of the entire market,” he said.

“Several shops at Mall Road, including Stylo Shoes, Riaz Pan Shop, Mary Dawn Bakery, Nafis Pan Shop, Lala Pan Shop and KFC, were sealed. Similarly, Cantonment AC Zeeshan Nasrullah Ranjha sealed the Natural Fresh and Healthy Grocery Store, located in DHA Y Block. All our officers are active and are fully implementing the SOPs and lockdown,” the district administration spokesperson said.

Previous articlePakistan inflation rate rises to 11.10pc in April: PBS
Shahab Omer
Shahab Omer
The writer is a member of the staff and can be reached on [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

CITY

Senate chairman settles heads of committees between two Opp groups

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has agreed to hand over the chairmanship of the 10 standing committees of the Senate to the opposition coalition of...
Read more
CITY

JAH’s Qari Abdul Hafeez passes away

FAISALABAD: Jamiat Ahle Hadith (JAH) Naib Ameer Qari Abdul Hafeez Faisalabadi has passed away at the age of 83. Due to diabetes and asthma issues,...
Read more
CITY

Traders urge govt to extend working hours of bakeries, confectioneries, grocery stores

LAHORE: Several businessmen have urged the government to increase working timings of grocery stores, bakeries and confectioneries. Various officials of the Lahore Chambers of Commerce and...
Read more
CITY

Cases of coronavirus variant ‘B1135’ reported in Karachi: Pechuho

KARACHI: The number of new cases of Covid-19 in Sindh continued to rise during the last seven days amid the ongoing third wave of the...
Read more
CITY

Citizens suffer as Expo Centre remains closed during vaccination hours

LAHORE: Lahore’s largest coronavirus vaccination centre remained closed during vaccination hours without prior notice on Wednesday which led to citizens waiting outside the premises...
Read more
CITY

NTDC, PMLTC sign agreement for transmission line project

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar witnessed as chief guest the agreement signing ceremony of an agreement for ±660 KV HVDC Matiari–Lahore Transmission Line...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Letters

Increasing prices of oxygen cylinders

The cases of coronavirus are rapidly increasing and after the deficiency of oxygen in India, the same problem is rising in Pakistan. In these...

For less than two happy meals

Epaper – May 2 LHR 2021

Epaper – May 2 KHI 2021

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.