PM president pledge to improve working, living conditions for labourers

ISLAMABAD, (TLTP): President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan on the occasion of International Labour Day have reiterated the government’s commitment to improve working and living conditions, provide housing and education facilities, and extend health cover to the labourers and their families.

In his message, President Alvi urged workers and employers of the country to come forward and play their role in making Pakistan a symbol of efficiency, cooperation and progress. He said, “On this day, we reaffirm our resolve to continue our efforts for the dignity of labour and pay tribute to their valiant and heroic struggle for their fundamental rights.”

Prime Minister Khan in his message said the day provides an opportunity to acknowledge invaluable contributions of the labourers, both inland and abroad, towards nation building. He said the government also aims to develop automated, integrated systems for workers’ welfare institutions to ensure transparency and to curtail delays in providing relief to the workers.

The premier further consoled the nation by stating that the government is fully aware of the challenges faced due to the Covid-19 situation. He said a policy is being constructed that strikes a balance between the lives and livelihood of people and enable the workforce to earn sufficiently for their families during the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said that bringing change in the lives of labourers and the downtrodden segments of the society is a mission for Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In his message on the Labour Day, he said, giving importance to health and employment, the Prime Minister’s foremost priority is to take steps for the betterment of labourers.

He said steps for the development of the housing sector and Ehsaas programme is manifestation of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s strong commitment to the labourers. He said development of labour and protection of his rights can become the guarantor of collective development of the society and public welfare.

Meanwhile, the information minister, in a tweet on Saturday said Prime Minister Imran Khan has special empathy for the labourers and his heart beats for them.

He said half of the Saudi Arabia’s embassy has been suspended over allegations of mistreatment with labourers. He said the Employees’ Old-Age Benefits Institution has doubled the pension for the labourers who have also been given share in the housing scheme. He said, “Prosperity of labourers is our goal.”

Meanwhile, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib has expressed the government’s determination to support the daily wagers in getting their rightful place in society.

In a tweet today (Saturday) on the occasion of Labour Day, he commended the contributions of the workers for the development of the country.

He said when the world was closed due to the Covid-19, it was the compassion of Prime Minister Imran Khan for the labourers that he did not shut the livelihood opportunities for them. TLTP