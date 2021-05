Pakistan issued a strong condemnation of the terrorist attack in Logar province of Afghanistan.

The foreign office, in a statement on Saturday conveyed Pakistan’s heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the quick recovery of the injured.

Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said Pakistan condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and stands by the Afghan brethren in their struggle against the scourge of terrorism.