143 violations observed in NA-249 by-polls: FAFEN

'By-election recorded a turnout of 21.6 per cent of registered voters'

By News Desk

The Free and Fair Election Network (FAFEN) has revealed that 143 violations of election laws were observed during the NA-249 by-elections in Karachi.

The FAFEN report said that its observers reported 143 violations on the election day, out of which 55 were regarding the presence of party camps in the polling stations’ surroundings. It said in 11 instances, the polling staff did not allow voters to cast votes and sent them back, adding that the coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs) were not implemented at 19 polling stations.

The report, however, said the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had ensured strict compliance to the SOPs overall.

“The other 58 instances of violations pertained to procedural irregularities, mainly in voting and counting processes. On average, the observers reported 1.3 violations per polling station,” it said.

Discussing the turnout, the report said the by-polls recorded a turnout of 21.6 per cent of registered voters, compared to 40 per cent reported for the constituency during the general elections in 2018. The by-polls saw a substantial decline in voter turnout due to the hot weather and Ramazan.

“The observers found election material in enough quantities at all of the observed polling stations. Except for two incidents of unauthorized individuals going behind the secrecy screens at two polling stations, there were no other incidents that compromised voters’ secrecy. Except for two cases, the observers did not see party workers persuading voters inside the polling stations,” the report noted.

“The polling agents of contesting candidates were present at all the observed polling stations. All were seated perfectly and could easily observe the process.”

The party analysis showed significant changes in the vote shares of different political parties.

The ECP has issued a stay order on the results and set a hearing for May 4 after Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Miftah Ismail challenged the result.

Abdul Qadir Mandokhel of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) had won the by-election by securing 22 per cent of the total polled votes.

Twelve political parties had fielded their candidates while 18 candidates had contested independently in the by-election. The seat had fallen vacant due to the resignation of PTI MNA Muhammad Faisal Vawda.

