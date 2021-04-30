CITY

Senate chairman settles heads of committees between two Opp groups

The opposition alliance, headed by Gillani, will head 12 committees while the rest will be headed by the coalition government

By Mian Abrar

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has agreed to hand over the chairmanship of the 10 standing committees of the Senate to the opposition coalition of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

According to sources, the PML-N parliamentary leader and chairman of independent opposition group in the Senate, Senator Azam Nazir Tarar and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) senators had met Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani and finalised the agreement.

During the meeting, Azam Nazir Tarar told Sadiq Sanjarani that PDM does not consider PPP’s Yousuf Raza Gillani as the Leader of the Opposition in the Senate.

The PML-N Senator said that the PDM senators wanted to head 10 standing committees. He said that PDM would not go to the leader of the opposition for this purpose and it wanted this honor to be given to the PDM group by the Senate chairman.

The Senate chairman agreed, promising to issue a notification next week to make it official.

According to the arrangement, the PML-N, the largest party in the PDM in terms of seats in the Senate, will get the chairmanship of six standing committees as it has a total of 17 senators. Four committees chairmanship will go to other smaller parties in the coalition, including the JUI-F.

The opposition alliance headed by Gillani will head 12 committees while the rest will be headed by the coalition government.

Senator Tarar will head the all-important joint committee of MNAs and senators tasked to decide the appointment of judges. The committee will meet soon to confirm the appointment of 13 judges of the Lahore High Court (LHC). All members of the committee chair this committee on rotational basis.

Previous articleIndia’s devastating Covid-19 crisis – Where do we stand?
Next articleIndian states run out of Covid-19 vaccines, nationwide inoculation delayed as infections surge
Avatar
Mian Abrar
The writer heads Pakistan Today's Islamabad Bureau. He has a special focus on counter-terrorism and inter-state relations in Asia, Asia Pacific and South East Asia regions. He can be reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

CITY

JAH’s Qari Abdul Hafeez passes away

FAISALABAD: Jamiat Ahle Hadith (JAH) Naib Ameer Qari Abdul Hafeez Faisalabadi has passed away at the age of 83. Due to diabetes and asthma issues,...
Read more
CITY

Traders urge govt to extend working hours of bakeries, confectioneries, grocery stores

LAHORE: Several businessmen have urged the government to increase working timings of grocery stores, bakeries and confectioneries. Various officials of the Lahore Chambers of Commerce and...
Read more
CITY

Cases of coronavirus variant ‘B1135’ reported in Karachi: Pechuho

KARACHI: The number of new cases of Covid-19 in Sindh continued to rise during the last seven days amid the ongoing third wave of the...
Read more
CITY

Citizens suffer as Expo Centre remains closed during vaccination hours

LAHORE: Lahore’s largest coronavirus vaccination centre remained closed during vaccination hours without prior notice on Wednesday which led to citizens waiting outside the premises...
Read more
CITY

NTDC, PMLTC sign agreement for transmission line project

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar witnessed as chief guest the agreement signing ceremony of an agreement for ±660 KV HVDC Matiari–Lahore Transmission Line...
Read more
CITY

Meals on wheels programme sets up account for donations

ISLAMABAD: A fund has been established to solicit public donations for the expansion of the Ehsaas Koi Bhooka Na Soye -- meals on wheels --...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Comment

Genesis of Islamophobia

The October 2007 edition of Newsweek featured a scene from Pakistan on its cover with the title, ’The most dangerous nation in the world...

New challenges for India in Iran

Fawad puts Pakistan in command against Zimbabwe

PM reiterates resolve to complete CPEC projects ‘at all costs’

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.