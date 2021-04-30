NATIONAL

Pakistan disappointed with European Parliament’s resolution on blasphemy laws: FO

'Unwarranted commentary about Pakistan’s judicial system, domestic laws is regrettable'

By APP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Friday said it is disappointed with the adoption of a resolution at the European Parliament on blasphemy laws in the country.

“The discourse in the European Parliament reflects a lack of understanding in the context of blasphemy laws and associated religious sensitivities in Pakistan and in the wider Muslim world,” Foreign Office (FO) Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said.

“The unwarranted commentary about Pakistan’s judicial system and domestic laws is regrettable,” he added.

The spokesperson said Pakistan, being a parliamentary democracy with a vibrant civil society and free media and independent judiciary, remained fully committed to the promotion and protection of human rights for all its citizens without discrimination.

“We are proud of our minorities, who enjoy equal rights and complete protection of fundamental freedoms as enshrined in the Constitution. Judicial and administrative mechanisms and remedies are in place to guard against any human rights violations,” he added.

The spokesperson mentioned that Pakistan has played an active role in promoting freedom of religion or belief, tolerance and inter-faith harmony.

At a time of rising Islamophobia and populism, the international community must exhibit a common resolve to fight xenophobia, intolerance and incitement to violence based on religion or belief, and work together to strengthen peaceful co-existence, he stressed.

The spokesperson further said Pakistan and the EU have multiple mechanisms in place to discuss entire spectrum of bilateral relations, including a dedicated dialogue on democracy, rule of law, governance and human rights.

“We would continue to remain positively engaged with the EU on all issues of mutual interest,” he maintained.

Previous articlePakistan going for aggressive lockdown to curtail Covid-19: Tarin
Next articleJAH’s Qari Abdul Hafeez passes away
Avatar
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

JAH’s Qari Abdul Hafeez passes away

FAISALABAD: Jamiat Ahle Hadith (JAH) Naib Ameer Qari Abdul Hafeez Faisalabadi has passed away at the age of 83. Due to diabetes and asthma issues,...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistan going for aggressive lockdown to curtail Covid-19: Tarin

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin has said the third wave of Covid-19 is particularly challenging as Pakistan is going for...
Read more
HEADLINES

Covid-19: Next few weeks are critical, warns minister

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Friday said that despite rapid increase in coronavirus cases, the oxygen supply situation...
Read more
HEADLINES

Bilawal demands president’s resignation over Justice Isa reference

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal-Bhutto Zardari has demanded of President Arif Alvi to resign over sending what he termed as a fake reference...
Read more
HEADLINES

PPP wins NA-249 by-election

The Pakistan People's Party (PPP) has emerged victorious in NA-249 by-election, unofficial results show. According to provisional results, PPP's Qadir Khan Mandokhail secured 16,156 votes...
Read more
HEADLINES

PM announces Rs370bn development package for GB

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday finally announced the historic five-year development package worth Rs370 billion for Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) during his visit to...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Bilawal demands president’s resignation over Justice Isa reference

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal-Bhutto Zardari has demanded of President Arif Alvi to resign over sending what he termed as a fake reference...

PPP wins NA-249 by-election

PM announces Rs370bn development package for GB

Epaper – April 30 LHR 2021

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.