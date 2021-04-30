CITY

JAH’s Qari Abdul Hafeez passes away

Religious scholar was under treatment in a hospital in Faisalabad

By INP

FAISALABAD: Jamiat Ahle Hadith (JAH) Naib Ameer Qari Abdul Hafeez Faisalabadi has passed away at the age of 83.

Due to diabetes and asthma issues, the religious scholar was under treatment in a local hospital of Faisalabad, where he breathed his last on Friday.

The wife of Hafeez had also passed away the other day.

JAH leaders, including Senator Sajid Mir, Hafiz Abdul Karim, Hafiz Ibtisam Elahi Zaheer and some others, expressed deep grief over the demise of Hafeez and his wife and prayed for the departed souls to rest in eternal peace and courage for the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.

Previous articlePakistan disappointed with European Parliament’s resolution on blasphemy laws: FO
Next articlePM reiterates resolve to complete CPEC projects ‘at all costs’
Avatar
INP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

CITY

Senate chairman settles heads of committees between two Opp groups

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has agreed to hand over the chairmanship of the 10 standing committees of the Senate to the opposition coalition of...
Read more
CITY

Traders urge govt to extend working hours of bakeries, confectioneries, grocery stores

LAHORE: Several businessmen have urged the government to increase working timings of grocery stores, bakeries and confectioneries. Various officials of the Lahore Chambers of Commerce and...
Read more
CITY

Cases of coronavirus variant ‘B1135’ reported in Karachi: Pechuho

KARACHI: The number of new cases of Covid-19 in Sindh continued to rise during the last seven days amid the ongoing third wave of the...
Read more
CITY

Citizens suffer as Expo Centre remains closed during vaccination hours

LAHORE: Lahore’s largest coronavirus vaccination centre remained closed during vaccination hours without prior notice on Wednesday which led to citizens waiting outside the premises...
Read more
CITY

NTDC, PMLTC sign agreement for transmission line project

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar witnessed as chief guest the agreement signing ceremony of an agreement for ±660 KV HVDC Matiari–Lahore Transmission Line...
Read more
CITY

Meals on wheels programme sets up account for donations

ISLAMABAD: A fund has been established to solicit public donations for the expansion of the Ehsaas Koi Bhooka Na Soye -- meals on wheels --...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Comment

Genesis of Islamophobia

The October 2007 edition of Newsweek featured a scene from Pakistan on its cover with the title, ’The most dangerous nation in the world...

New challenges for India in Iran

Fawad puts Pakistan in command against Zimbabwe

PM reiterates resolve to complete CPEC projects ‘at all costs’

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.