JAH’s Qari Abdul Hafeez passes away

FAISALABAD: Jamiat Ahle Hadith (JAH) Naib Ameer Qari Abdul Hafeez Faisalabadi has passed away at the age of 83.

Due to diabetes and asthma issues, the religious scholar was under treatment in a local hospital of Faisalabad, where he breathed his last on Friday.

The wife of Hafeez had also passed away the other day.

JAH leaders, including Senator Sajid Mir, Hafiz Abdul Karim, Hafiz Ibtisam Elahi Zaheer and some others, expressed deep grief over the demise of Hafeez and his wife and prayed for the departed souls to rest in eternal peace and courage for the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.