NATIONAL

PM reiterates resolve to complete CPEC projects ‘at all costs’

Imran says CPEC is testimony of time-tested Pakistan-China friendly relations

By Mian Abrar

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday expressed satisfaction on the pace of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor’s (CPEC) ongoing projects and reiterated the resolve to complete the developments at all costs.

The prime minister expressed the resolve while chairing a high level meeting to review progress on the CPEC, the flagship project of Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar, Minister for Finance Shaukat Tareen, Minister for Industries Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiyar, Minister for Planning Asad Umar, Adviser to Prime Minister Abdul Razzaq Dawood, National Security Advisor Dr Moeed Yousuf, Board of Investment Chairman Atif Bukhari, CPEC Authority Chairman Lieutenant general (R) Asim Saleem Bajwa and other high ranking officials attended the meeting.

The premier was briefed about the progress of ongoing projects in various sectors under the umbrella of CPEC.

The meeting was informed that the incumbent government has not only completed the ongoing projects started by the previous government, but is able to complete large number of significant projects in just two and a half years.

On the infrastructure development projects, the meeting was informed that, regardless of who started any project, most of the projects have been completed by the incumbent government.

Special Economic Zones (SEZs), including Rashakai, Dhabeji, Allama Iqbal Industrial City and Gawadar Industrial Zone, are attracting foreign and local Investors. It was also informed in the meeting that Chinese are expanding cooperation in agriculture sector and livestock.

The PM said that the CPEC is a testimony of time-tested and deep-rooted Pak-China friendly relations and these will continue to be priority in the government’s development strategy. He particularly emphasised that focus of industrialisation should be export oriented and import substitution and the policies should be framed accordingly.

The premier also directed to prepare the young nationals to take up new jobs being created by incoming industry and high quality agricultural farms.

Meanwhile, the CPEC Authority chairman, in a tweet, said 60 per cent work of 884 MW Suki Kinari Hydro Power project has been completed while its expected completion date is December 22.

Previous articleJAH’s Qari Abdul Hafeez passes away
Avatar
Mian Abrar
The writer heads Pakistan Today's Islamabad Bureau. He has a special focus on counter-terrorism and inter-state relations in Asia, Asia Pacific and South East Asia regions. He can be reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

JAH’s Qari Abdul Hafeez passes away

FAISALABAD: Jamiat Ahle Hadith (JAH) Naib Ameer Qari Abdul Hafeez Faisalabadi has passed away at the age of 83. Due to diabetes and asthma issues,...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan disappointed with European Parliament’s resolution on blasphemy laws: FO

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Friday said it is disappointed with the adoption of a resolution at the European Parliament on blasphemy laws in the country. “The discourse...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistan going for aggressive lockdown to curtail Covid-19: Tarin

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin has said the third wave of Covid-19 is particularly challenging as Pakistan is going for...
Read more
HEADLINES

Covid-19: Next few weeks are critical, warns minister

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Friday said that despite rapid increase in coronavirus cases, the oxygen supply situation...
Read more
HEADLINES

Bilawal demands president’s resignation over Justice Isa reference

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal-Bhutto Zardari has demanded of President Arif Alvi to resign over sending what he termed as a fake reference...
Read more
HEADLINES

PPP wins NA-249 by-election

The Pakistan People's Party (PPP) has emerged victorious in NA-249 by-election, unofficial results show. According to provisional results, PPP's Qadir Khan Mandokhail secured 16,156 votes...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Covid-19: Next few weeks are critical, warns minister

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Friday said that despite rapid increase in coronavirus cases, the oxygen supply situation...

Bilawal demands president’s resignation over Justice Isa reference

PPP wins NA-249 by-election

PM announces Rs370bn development package for GB

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.