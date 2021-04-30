PM reiterates resolve to complete CPEC projects ‘at all costs’

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday expressed satisfaction on the pace of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor’s (CPEC) ongoing projects and reiterated the resolve to complete the developments at all costs.

The prime minister expressed the resolve while chairing a high level meeting to review progress on the CPEC, the flagship project of Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar, Minister for Finance Shaukat Tareen, Minister for Industries Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiyar, Minister for Planning Asad Umar, Adviser to Prime Minister Abdul Razzaq Dawood, National Security Advisor Dr Moeed Yousuf, Board of Investment Chairman Atif Bukhari, CPEC Authority Chairman Lieutenant general (R) Asim Saleem Bajwa and other high ranking officials attended the meeting.

The premier was briefed about the progress of ongoing projects in various sectors under the umbrella of CPEC.

The meeting was informed that the incumbent government has not only completed the ongoing projects started by the previous government, but is able to complete large number of significant projects in just two and a half years.

On the infrastructure development projects, the meeting was informed that, regardless of who started any project, most of the projects have been completed by the incumbent government.

Special Economic Zones (SEZs), including Rashakai, Dhabeji, Allama Iqbal Industrial City and Gawadar Industrial Zone, are attracting foreign and local Investors. It was also informed in the meeting that Chinese are expanding cooperation in agriculture sector and livestock.

The PM said that the CPEC is a testimony of time-tested and deep-rooted Pak-China friendly relations and these will continue to be priority in the government’s development strategy. He particularly emphasised that focus of industrialisation should be export oriented and import substitution and the policies should be framed accordingly.

The premier also directed to prepare the young nationals to take up new jobs being created by incoming industry and high quality agricultural farms.

Meanwhile, the CPEC Authority chairman, in a tweet, said 60 per cent work of 884 MW Suki Kinari Hydro Power project has been completed while its expected completion date is December 22.