CITY

Traders urge govt to extend working hours of bakeries, confectioneries, grocery stores

Business community says allowing businesses to operate till 10 pm would bring great relief

By Shahab Omer
Red sign hanging at the glass door of a shop saying "Closed due to coronavirus".

LAHORE: Several businessmen have urged the government to increase working timings of grocery stores, bakeries and confectioneries.

Various officials of the Lahore Chambers of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) believe that grocery stores, bakeries and confectioneries should be allowed to operate till 10 pm as these are important businesses and directly connected to the public.

The business community was of the opinion that allowing these businesses to operate till 10 pm would bring great relief to the people.

“The situation caused by the coronavirus lockdowns and limited working hours is causing trouble in the business sector. With the increase in working hours of grocery stores, bakeries and confectioneries, the financial pressure on the traders will be reduced to some extent so they would work extra in line with the Covid-19 SOPs,” they said.

On the other hand, in a survey conducted by Pakistan Today, many people expressed that only limited working hours can reduce the spread of the pandemic.

Alia Adnan, a resident of DHA, said people know that the third wave of coronavirus is at its peak at the moment and any kind of carelessness can put them in risk.

“Even during the last lockdown, the business community was crying for financial losses. Do not they care about human lives? They should implement the SOPs quietly, proving their own responsibility, and the public should also be urged to implement the SOPs. Not only the business community but the whole country is in crisis at the moment. In such cases, instead of putting pressure on the government, we need to stand with the government and that is wisdom,” she suggested.

Zafar Qureshi, a resident of Bahria Town, asked if the needs of the people were not met when there were no bakeries. “The businessmen have no idea how serious the situation is. The purpose of limiting working hours is to tell the people to shop in limited time and return home. At this time, benefit is not in opening businesses but in complete lockdown. Other than opening bakeries and grocery stores, there are many other important needs of the people. This is not the time to put pressure on the government but to implement the SOPs,” he said.

It is pertinent to mention that despite the best efforts of various groups of Anjuman-e-Tajiran and other organisations, including the Qaumi Tajir Ittehad, the government has not been able to extend working hours in the markets.

Abid Electronics Market, Hall Road, Hafeez Centre, and other famous markets on Mall Road, Jail Road and Ferozepur Road are also closed at 6pm.

The leaders of Anjuman-e-Tajiran and other businessmen of retail sector are angry with the government. The Anjuman-e-Tajiran Khalid Pervez Group had also called for a protest in this regard.

 

Previous articleCases of coronavirus variant ‘B1135’ reported in Karachi: Pechuho
Next articleKremlin critic Navalny defiant but gaunt after hunger strike
Shahab Omer
Shahab Omer
The writer is a member of the staff and can be reached on [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

CITY

Cases of coronavirus variant ‘B1135’ reported in Karachi: Pechuho

KARACHI: The number of new cases of Covid-19 in Sindh continued to rise during the last seven days amid the ongoing third wave of the...
Read more
CITY

Citizens suffer as Expo Centre remains closed during vaccination hours

LAHORE: Lahore’s largest coronavirus vaccination centre remained closed during vaccination hours without prior notice on Wednesday which led to citizens waiting outside the premises...
Read more
CITY

NTDC, PMLTC sign agreement for transmission line project

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar witnessed as chief guest the agreement signing ceremony of an agreement for ±660 KV HVDC Matiari–Lahore Transmission Line...
Read more
CITY

Meals on wheels programme sets up account for donations

ISLAMABAD: A fund has been established to solicit public donations for the expansion of the Ehsaas Koi Bhooka Na Soye -- meals on wheels --...
Read more
CITY

One police officer dead in Balochistan blast

QUETTA: A roadside bomb went off near a police vehicle in Quetta on Wednesday, leaving an officer dead and five others hurt, police said. No...
Read more
CITY

Shafqat wishes students luck as Cambridge exams start

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood on Monday wished all students who are taking exams, starting from today, the very best...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Comment

The need to keep one’s promises

AT PENPOINT By proroguing the National Assembly without having a debate on a resolution on the French ambassador, the government seems to have committed the mistake...

Seamers put Pakistan in control against Zimbabwe in first Test

Withdrawal from Afghanistan Threatens Human Rights

Religion and Politics

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.