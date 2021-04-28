NATIONAL

Farrukh Habib appointed as state minister for information

Habib was appointed as the parliamentary secretary for railways in 2018

By TLTP

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Wednesday appointed Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Farrukh Habib as the state minister for information and broadcasting.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry congratulated Habib on his new appointment and said that it is a well-deserved appointment. “Congratulations to Farrukh Habib for his well-deserved appointment as state minister for information and broadcasting. He will take oath tomorrow,” Fawad tweeted.

On April 15, Fawad was reappointed as the minister for information and broadcasting. PTI Senator Faisal Javed Khan had congratulated Fawad on Twitter for his reappointment and wished him the best. “Congratulations Fawad for being reappointed as federal minister for information. Wish you all the best. Lots of prayers,” Faisal had said.

On August 20, 2018, Fawad was appointed as federal minister for information and broadcasting in the federal cabinet. However, in April, 2019, he was removed from the ministry and subsequently, Shibli Faraz was sworn in as the new information minister in a ceremony held at the President House.

