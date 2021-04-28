World

India’s Covid-19 death toll passes 200,000 as WHO says variant found in 17 countries

WHO says most sequences were uploaded from India, the United Kingdom, USA and Singapore

By Agencies

NEW DELHI: India’s coronavirus death toll passed 200,000 on Wednesday, with more than 3,000 fatalities reported in just 24 hours, as the World Health Organization warned that a variant of Covid-19 feared to be contributing to a surge in coronavirus cases in India has been found in over a dozen countries.

A total of 201,187 people have now died, 3,293 of them in the past day, according to health ministry data, although many experts suspect that the true toll is higher.
India has now reported 18 million infections, an increase of 360,000 in 24 hours, which is a new world record. This month alone the country has added almost six million new cases.

The explosion in cases, blamed in part on a new virus variant as well as mass political and religious events, has overwhelmed hospitals with dire shortages of beds, drugs and oxygen.

The crisis is particularly severe in New Delhi, with people dying outside packed hospitals where three people are often forced to share beds. Clinics have been running out of oxygen.

India has so far administered 150 million vaccine shots and from Saturday the programme will be expanded to include all adults, meaning 600 million more people will be eligible.

However, many states are warning that they have insufficient vaccine stocks and experts are calling on the government to prioritise vulnerable groups and badly hit areas.

INDIA VARIANT FOUND IN ‘AT LEAST 17 COUNTRIES’:

The worsening health crisis came as the World Health Organization warned on Tuesday that the new Covid-19 variant, identified as B.1.617, had been detected in over 1,200 sequences uploaded to the GISAID open-access database “from at least 17 countries”.

“Most sequences were uploaded from India, the United Kingdom, USA and Singapore,” the WHO said in its weekly epidemiological update on the pandemic on Tuesday.

The WHO recently listed B.1.617 — which counts several sub-lineages with slightly different mutations and characteristics — as a “variant of interest”. But so far it has stopped short of declaring it a “variant of concern”.

That label would indicate that it is more dangerous than the original version of the virus by for instance being more transmissible, deadly or able to dodge vaccine protections.

CALL FOR MORE RESEARCH:

The WHO acknowledged that its preliminary modelling based on sequences submitted to GISAID indicates “that B.1.617 has a higher growth rate than other circulating variants in India, suggesting potential increased transmissibility”.

It stressed that other variants circulating at the same time were also showing increased transmissibility, and that the combination “may be playing a role in the current resurgence in this country.”

“Indeed, studies have highlighted that the spread of the second wave has been much faster than the first,” the WHO said.

It highlighted though that “other drivers” could be contributing to the surge, including lax adherence to public health measures as well as mass gatherings.

“Further investigation is needed to understand the relative contribution of these factors,” it said.

The UN agency also stressed that “further robust studies” into the characteristics of B.1.617 and other variants, including impacts on transmissibility, severity and the risk of reinfection, were “urgently needed”.

Previous articleIran, Norway impose travel restrictions on Pakistan
Avatar
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Only few differences with Biden administration: Saudi crown prince

RIYADH: Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said in remarks aired on Tuesday that the United States was a strategic partner and that...
Read more
World

Australia marks 25 years since worst mass shooting

CANBERRA: Australia marked the 25th anniversary of the country's worst mass shooting on Wednesday in which a lone gunman killed 35 people and forced...
Read more
World

Quake of magnitude 6 strikes India’s Assam, damages some buildings

NEW DELHI: An earthquake of magnitude 6 struck India's rugged northeastern state of Assam on Wednesday, causing cracks in the walls and floors of...
Read more
World

Australia to upgrade military bases, expand wargames with US

CANBERRA: Australia will spend A$747 million ($580 million) to upgrade four military bases in its north and expand war games with the United States,...
Read more
World

India’s Covid-19 crisis ‘beyond heartbreaking’ as first foreign aid trickles in

The first emergency medical supplies trickled into Covid-stricken India on Tuesday as part of efforts to staunch a catastrophic wave in the latest pandemic hotspot, with...
Read more
World

As US troops leave Afghanistan, lawmakers fear dark future for women

WASHINGTON: US lawmakers will grill President Joe Biden's envoy for Afghanistan on Tuesday about how the administration plans to ensure women's rights will be...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Comment

Maximizing the impact of philanthropy

Pakistan has a strong tradition of giving that dates back to the inception of the country in 1947. The Partition of the Subcontinent resulted...

Quad Strategy against China’s military and economic ascent

Corona tests for teachers

Extinction of wildlife

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.