South Balochistan’s development govt’s top priority: Asim Bajwa

ISLAMABAD: China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority Chairman Lt General (r) Asim Saleem Bajwa Tuesday said the development of roads in South Balochistan was a key priority of the government to improve the connectivity of Gwadar with North.

In a tweet, he said about 60 per cent of the construction work of Basima-Khuzdar road had been completed while the construction of Hoshab Awaran road had also been started.

“The prime minister’s vision of uplifting remote areas especially South Balochistan is being realized,” he added.

The 146 kilometres Hoshab-Awaran project is an integral part of the CPEC Central Alignment which connects Gwadar Port with the Sindh.

The project is expected to be completed in three years at an estimated cost of Rs20 billion.

Similarly, the Basima-Khuzdar road (N-30) is 106 km long having a cost of Rs11.749 billion. This project is expected to be completed by end of the current year.

With respect to the completed road projects under CPEC, an official in the CPEC authority told APP that the 449km Quetta to Hoshab Road (N-85) has been completed and is operational while the 235 KM long Surab-Quetta (N-25) road has also been completed and is operational.

Similarly, the official added that the 193km Gwadar-Hoshab (M-8) road and 250km Ratodero–Khuzdar (M-8) road is also operational.