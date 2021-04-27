NATIONAL

A decade after his death, Osama bin Laden still haunts Pakistan

By Agencies

ISLAMABAD: Children play cricket in a patch of scorched grass and scattered rubble in Abbottabad — all that remains of the final lair of the man who was once the most wanted person on the planet.

It was in this city that Osama bin Laden was killed in the clandestine “Operation Geronimo” raid by US Navy Seals in the early hours of May 2, 2011.

It was claimed that Bin Laden had been living in seclusion for at least five years in Abbottabad, hidden behind the high walls of an imposing white building less than two kilometers from the Pakistan Military Academy (PMA).

“It was a very bad thing for this place and for the whole country,” said Altaf Hussain, a retired schoolteacher, walking down an alley alongside Bin Laden’s former residence. “By living here, Osama gave this city a bad reputation.”

The raid caught Pakistan between a rock and a hard place.

Officials could deny knowing he was there — but in doing so they would effectively be admitting to a shocking intelligence failure.

They could also have admitted that the world’s most infamous fugitive was under their protection, but that would concede being powerless to prevent Washington from carrying out such a daring raid on sovereign soil.

They opted for the former, but the US operation reinforced an already strong anti-American sentiment among a population tired of the heavy financial and human toll paid for the war on terror — and Islamabad’s alliance with Washington after the September 11, 2001 attacks.

At the time of his death, Bin Laden’s local popularity had waned.

“Before, I remember that people named their children Osama, even in my village,” said journalist Rahimullah Yusufzai, a specialist in militant networks.

Bin Laden’s death did not stop militancy from spreading in Pakistan, and conservative religious movements became even more influential.

Over the next three years, several terror groups — foremost among them the proscribed Afghanistan-based Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) — carried out bloody attacks and established strongholds in erstwhile tribal areas bordering restive Afghanistan.

Operation Zarb-e-Azb, a military campaign, launched in 2014 helped bring down the violence, although a recent series of minor attacks has raised fears that extremists are regrouping.

Without its charismatic leader, Al Qaeda “survived, but barely” and is no longer able to launch major attacks in the West, says Yusufzai.

The group is also no longer “a great threat to Pakistan,” believes Hamid Mir — the last journalist to interview Bin Laden face-to-face — although other groups such as the so-called Islamic State remain so.

He claimed while the Al-Qaeda founder is still seen as a “freedom fighter” by some, many also acknowledge him as “a bad person who killed innocent people and caused destruction — not only in Pakistan but in many countries, in violation of the teachings of Islam.”

Even in Abbottabad, a prosperous and largely tolerant medium-sized city, there is ambiguity toward Bin Laden, whose house was razed in 2012 by authorities so that it would not become a memorial.

“In this street, there are differences of opinion,” says teenage former neighbour Numan Hattak. “Some say he was good, others that he was bad.”

Previous articleFIA prober removed ahead of Tareen’s meeting with Imran
Next articleKP health minister booked for flouting Covid-19 restrictions
Avatar
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

NCOC to discuss ‘poor’ Covid-19 rules compliance outside CAIE test centres

ISLAMABAD: A day after the government commenced in-person assessments for O- and A-level students ignoring protests from students over health concerns, Minister for Education...
Read more
NATIONAL

Domestic oxygen production capacity being augmented: minister

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Health Dr Faisal Sultan on Tuesday said the government was increasing the domestic production of oxygen to support the...
Read more
NATIONAL

KP health minister booked for flouting Covid-19 restrictions

PESHAWAR: The district administration on Tuesday booked the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Minister Taimur Khan Jhagra for flouting coronavirus health guidelines by attending an iftar...
Read more
NATIONAL

FIA prober removed ahead of Tareen’s meeting with Imran

ISLAMABAD: The government on Monday removed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) officer heading the investigation against estranged Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Tareen and...
Read more
NATIONAL

PML-N leader arrested for ‘inciting’ people against state

LAHORE: The Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) on Tuesday arrested Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MP Mian Javed Latif after a sessions court rejected his bail...
Read more
NATIONAL

Saudi minister invites Fawad to visit Riyadh

ISLAMABAD: Saudi Minister for Media Dr Majid bin Abdullah Alkassabi has invited Pakistan’s Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain to visit Riyadh. Saudi Ambassador...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

A decade after his death, Osama bin Laden still haunts Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Children play cricket in a patch of scorched grass and scattered rubble in Abbottabad — all that remains of the final lair of...

FIA prober removed ahead of Tareen’s meeting with Imran

4 killed, 5 injured in clash in Punjab

PML-N leader arrested for ‘inciting’ people against state

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.