NATIONAL

KP health minister booked for flouting Covid-19 restrictions

By INP

PESHAWAR: The district administration on Tuesday booked the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Minister Taimur Khan Jhagra for flouting coronavirus health guidelines by attending an iftar dinner at a restaurant in Peshawar where hundreds of guests were present.

The administration took action following the news coverage of the event and pictures posted on social media platforms showing Jhagra attending the dinner despite a ban on social gatherings due to the pandemic.

The authorities, in a press handout, said that a police case had been registered against the minister and manager of the restaurant for organising the event and violating standard operating procedures (SOPs). The manager of the restaurant, quoted in the statement, said the dinner went on despite his warning to the minister about the ban on indoor dining service.

“No one is above the law,” Peshawar Deputy Commissioner Capt. (r) Khalid Mahmood said in a statement. “The district administration is taking indiscriminate actions on the violation of government’s rules.”

Previous articleA decade after his death, Osama bin Laden still haunts Pakistan
Next articleDomestic oxygen production capacity being augmented: minister
Avatar
INP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

PHC grants pre-arrest bail to Safdar in wealth case

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Tuesday granted pre-arrest bail to deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif's son-in-law Capt (r) Safdar Awan in assets...
Read more
NATIONAL

Truce holds in Kashmir, giving shell-shocked residents uneasy peace

ISLAMABAD: The guns have gone silent, schools have reopened and the bunkers are empty along the restive Line of Control (LoC) with India, but...
Read more
NATIONAL

NCOC to discuss ‘poor’ Covid-19 rules compliance outside CAIE test centres

ISLAMABAD: A day after the government commenced in-person assessments for O- and A-level students ignoring protests from students over health concerns, Minister for Education...
Read more
NATIONAL

Domestic oxygen production capacity being augmented: minister

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Health Dr Faisal Sultan on Tuesday said the government was increasing the domestic production of oxygen to support the...
Read more
NATIONAL

A decade after his death, Osama bin Laden still haunts Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Children play cricket in a patch of scorched grass and scattered rubble in Abbottabad — all that remains of the final lair of...
Read more
NATIONAL

FIA prober removed ahead of Tareen’s meeting with Imran

ISLAMABAD: The government on Monday removed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) officer heading the investigation against estranged Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Tareen and...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Domestic oxygen production capacity being augmented: minister

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Health Dr Faisal Sultan on Tuesday said the government was increasing the domestic production of oxygen to support the...

KP health minister booked for flouting Covid-19 restrictions

A decade after his death, Osama bin Laden still haunts Pakistan

FIA prober removed ahead of Tareen’s meeting with Imran

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.