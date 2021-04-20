CITY

Response sought on NAB request to close probe against Elahi

By INP

LAHORE: An accountability court in Lahore on Tuesday issued notices on a National Accountability Bureau (NAB) request seeking court permission to shelve a graft probe involving Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi.

The court directed all the respondents to submit their responses to the application by April 26.

The corruption watchdog said the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader along with other suspects was accused of making illegal appointments on BPS-16 posts during his stint as Punjab local bodies minister between 1985 and 1993.

Two other suspects nominated in the inquiry, Javed Qureshi and Mushir Alam, have passed away while half the recruited people have retired from their jobs, the request said, adding then-Punjab chief minister had relaxed the relevant rules for these appointments.

The agency requested the court to allow it to close the probe since the key suspects have already died.

Previous articleRizvi released after TLP calls halt to protests
Next articleQureshi to visit Iran to discuss bilateral relations
Avatar
INP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

LAHORE

LHC raps admin after people complain of long wait for sugar at Sasta Bazaars

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday took the concerned authorities to task for making people stand in long queues to buy sugar...
Read more
LAHORE

PTA restores internet services in Lahore

LAHORE: Internet services were restored across Lahore after a suspension of five days, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) said on Tuesday. The services were halted...
Read more
LAHORE

Punjab police chief orders to verify academic credentials of entire dept

LAHORE: Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Inam Ghani on Wednesday issued a notification directing for verifying the degrees of all the officers and...
Read more
LAHORE

Admin mulls blanket lockdown for Lahore

LAHORE: A meeting of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC)  will decide on a proposal to impose a blanket lockdown in Lahore in...
Read more
HEADLINES

A complete lockdown likely to be imposed in Lahore

LAHORE: The Punjab government has started considering imposing a complete lockdown in the provincial capital and will present recommendations in this regard to the National...
Read more
LAHORE

WCLA completes restoration of Makatib Khana, Moti Masjid in Lahore Fort

LAHORE: Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) has completed the conservation and restoration of Moti Masjid and Makatib Khana located inside the Lahore Fort...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Rizvi released after TLP calls halt to protests

LAHORE: Hours after the now-proscribed Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) called off a series of nationwide violent protests on Tuesday, the authorities released its leader Saad Rizvi...

CAA updates international travel list as third Covid-19 peak intensifies

ECP requested to postpone Karachi by-poll due to Covid-19

NAB opposes bail request of Asif

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.