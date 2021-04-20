Response sought on NAB request to close probe against Elahi

LAHORE: An accountability court in Lahore on Tuesday issued notices on a National Accountability Bureau (NAB) request seeking court permission to shelve a graft probe involving Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi.

The court directed all the respondents to submit their responses to the application by April 26.

The corruption watchdog said the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader along with other suspects was accused of making illegal appointments on BPS-16 posts during his stint as Punjab local bodies minister between 1985 and 1993.

Two other suspects nominated in the inquiry, Javed Qureshi and Mushir Alam, have passed away while half the recruited people have retired from their jobs, the request said, adding then-Punjab chief minister had relaxed the relevant rules for these appointments.

The agency requested the court to allow it to close the probe since the key suspects have already died.