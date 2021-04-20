CITY

LHC raps admin after people complain of long wait for sugar at Sasta Bazaars

By INP

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday took the concerned authorities to task for making people stand in long queues to buy sugar at subsidised rates at Sasta Ramadan Bazaars in Punjab.

A bench of the high court expressed displeasure over the non-availability of the sweetener at local grocery stores and directed the authorities to immediately ensure that people are not made to wait in long queues at the government bazaars and utility stores.

The court called for a compliance report to be submitted to it by Wednesday (tomorrow).

“People wait in long queues for five, five hours to get one kilogram of sugar,” the LHC observed. “Let there be some self-esteem. Don’t turn the people into beggars,” the court said.

“It is up to the Punjab government to ensure availability of sugar at official rates,” the bench noted.

The court instructed the government to ensure the availability of subsidised sugar at grocery stores.

“Insulting people by making them stand in long queues is a blatant violation of the Constitution,” the bench remarked.

A government counsel said sugar is available at the grocery stores and people are not being made to stand in queues at Ramazan Bazaars but provided chairs to sit while waiting for their turn.

Previous articlePTA restores internet services in Lahore
Avatar
INP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

LAHORE

PTA restores internet services in Lahore

LAHORE: Internet services were restored across Lahore after a suspension of five days, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) said on Tuesday. The services were halted...
Read more
LAHORE

Response sought on NAB request to close probe against Elahi

LAHORE: An accountability court in Lahore on Tuesday issued notices on a National Accountability Bureau (NAB) request seeking court permission to shelve a graft...
Read more
LAHORE

Punjab police chief orders to verify academic credentials of entire dept

LAHORE: Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Inam Ghani on Wednesday issued a notification directing for verifying the degrees of all the officers and...
Read more
LAHORE

Admin mulls blanket lockdown for Lahore

LAHORE: A meeting of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC)  will decide on a proposal to impose a blanket lockdown in Lahore in...
Read more
HEADLINES

A complete lockdown likely to be imposed in Lahore

LAHORE: The Punjab government has started considering imposing a complete lockdown in the provincial capital and will present recommendations in this regard to the National...
Read more
LAHORE

WCLA completes restoration of Makatib Khana, Moti Masjid in Lahore Fort

LAHORE: Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) has completed the conservation and restoration of Moti Masjid and Makatib Khana located inside the Lahore Fort...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

TLP chief released from prison

LAHORE: The police released Saad Rizvi, chief of the now-proscribed Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), from Kot Lakhpat prison in Lahore on Tuesday. Shortly after his release,...

CAA updates international travel list as third Covid-19 peak intensifies

ECP requested to postpone Karachi by-poll due to Covid-19

NAB opposes bail request of Asif

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.