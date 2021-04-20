PTA restores internet services in Lahore

LAHORE: Internet services were restored across Lahore after a suspension of five days, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) said on Tuesday.

The services were halted to control a series of violent protests launched by the now-proscribed Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP).

The telecoms regulator announced through a statement that internet access in Chowk Yateem Khana and adjoining neighbourhoods in a radius of 10 kilometers has been restored.

“We have removed the restrictions on mobile data services,” a spokesperson said.

Internet and mobile networks in over 10 neighbourhoods across the city were blocked last week after supporters and activists of the militant group blocked streets and attacked police.

The locations where the services were blocked included The Mall, Thokar Niaz Baig, Mozang Chungi, Data Darbar, Chauburji, Lytton Road, and Jail Road.