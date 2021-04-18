NATIONAL

Awareness campaign to curb cybercrimes against children

By APP

ISLAMABAD: The office of the federal ombudsman in collaboration with the stakeholders has worked out a comprehensive strategy to raise countrywide awareness about cybercrimes against children among different strata of the society, the body’s Commissioner for Children and Transgender Syeda Viquarun Nisa Hashmi said.

Talking to APP, Hashmi said the plan of action on the campaign was chalked out by a sub-committee of a high-level task force, formed by Federal Ombudsman Syed Tahir Shahbaz last year to evolve a holistic plan of action to curb such offenses by addressing systemic issues through short, medium and long term measures.

Hashmi, who is also the convener of the task force, said the initiative was aimed at equipping the public in general and the key stakeholders from across the country in particular with tools and techniques needed for combating cybercrimes against children in an effective manner.

Explaining the strategies, she said multiple detailed sessions would be arranged with parliamentarians, members of the judiciary, and police on the issue, while the people would be sensitised through mosques, lady health workers, and other means.

Hashmi further said public service messages would be broadcasted at electronic, print and digital media for extensive sensitization of the citizens about the issues.

The convener said the messages would be displayed at public places such as markets, police stations, hospitals, railway stations.

Sharing the strategic objective of the campaign, she said it was meant to increase public awareness on the effects of information technology on the abuse and exploitation of children forms of cybercrimes against children and imbibe skills in children so that they may protect themselves from being trapped.

Under the drive, she said the parliamentarians would be encouraged to bring legal reforms on the issue, whereas initiatives would be taken for inclusion of the subject of cybercrimes against children in the school syllabi.

Hashmi said all the national stakeholders including the public sector especially law enforcement agencies, private sector, civil society organisations, religious groups, media, educational institutions, and international development partners would be mobilised to combat cybercrimes against children.

