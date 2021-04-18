Cambridge exams to take place per schedule, confirms education minister

Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood announced Sunday confirmed that the Cambridge Assessment International Education (CAIE) date sheet will be followed for the A, AS, O level and IGCSE exams.

The above was announced by the education minister in a series of tweets following a meeting with education and health ministers from all the provinces, as well as Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB).

“There will be no delay or cancellation,” he said.

Moreover, he stated that those students who wish to take their CIEs in the October/November session instead will be allowed to do so in the same fee they have paid already.

“Meeting was also informed that Cambridge has decided not to give teacher assessed grades this year therefore those not taking exams will take them in the next cycle Oct/Nov,” the minister said on the mirco-blogging site.

Cambridge has also assured that all standard operating procedures (SOPs) will be strictly followed, the education minister added.

Last month, Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood had announced annual assessments for O-level and International General Certificate of Secondary Education (IGCSE), previously due to start on May 15, would now begin from May 10.

In a tweet, the minister had said that the decision was taken at the request of CAIE.

“After consultation with provinces/stakeholders we have agreed. Now O level/IGCSE [exams] will start from May 10,” the tweet had read.

In an attached letter, CAIE chief executive officer (CEO) Christine Ozden had said that the earlier start would “help us to enable many more students to progress and their equivalence in the education system will be fairer as they will have a better chance to demonstrate what they have learnt”.