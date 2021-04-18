HEADLINES

Cambridge exams to take place per schedule, confirms education minister

By News Desk

Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood announced Sunday confirmed that the Cambridge Assessment International Education (CAIE) date sheet will be followed for the A, AS, O level and IGCSE exams.

The above was announced by the education minister in a series of tweets following a meeting with education and health ministers from all the provinces, as well as Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB).

“There will be no delay or cancellation,” he said.

Moreover, he stated that those students who wish to take their CIEs in the October/November session instead will be allowed to do so in the same fee they have paid already.

“Meeting was also informed that Cambridge has decided not to give teacher assessed grades this year therefore those not taking exams will take them in the next cycle Oct/Nov,” the minister said on the mirco-blogging site.

Cambridge has also assured that all standard operating procedures (SOPs) will be strictly followed, the education minister added.

Last month, Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood had announced annual assessments for O-level and International General Certificate of Secondary Education (IGCSE), previously due to start on May 15, would now begin from May 10.

In a tweet, the minister had said that the decision was taken at the request of CAIE.

“After consultation with provinces/stakeholders we have agreed. Now O level/IGCSE [exams] will start from May 10,” the tweet had read.

In an attached letter, CAIE chief executive officer (CEO) Christine Ozden had said that the earlier start would “help us to enable many more students to progress and their equivalence in the education system will be fairer as they will have a better chance to demonstrate what they have learnt”.

Previous articleIn-person classes for grades 9-12 to begin from Monday
Next articleAwareness campaign to curb cybercrimes against children
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Govt bans donations to 79 proscribed, six under scanner organisations

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has banned donations to 79 proscribed organisations and their affiliates, as well as six organisations on the watch list. The government...
Read more
NATIONAL

Cabinet may grant exemption for Darbar Kartarpur Sahib Corridor project

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet is likely to grant an exemption for the development of the Darbar Kartarpur Sahib Corridor project through the Public Procurement Regulatory...
Read more
NATIONAL

Awareness campaign to curb cybercrimes against children

ISLAMABAD: The office of the federal ombudsman in collaboration with the stakeholders has worked out a comprehensive strategy to raise countrywide awareness about cybercrimes...
Read more
LAHORE

In-person classes for grades 9-12 to begin from Monday

LAHORE: In-person classes for classes 9-12 in coronavirus-affected districts of Punjab will resume from Monday with 50 per cent attendance on alternate days, provincial...
Read more
NATIONAL

Qureshi, Afghan counterpart discuss Afghan peace process

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi held a telephonic conversation with his Afghan counterpart Mohammad Hanif Atmar to discuss the Afghan peace process and...
Read more
NATIONAL

PML-N concerned over delay in Shehbaz’s release

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Sunday expressed reservations over the "conflicting note" issued four days after the court granted bail to party president...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Cambridge exams to take place per schedule, confirms education minister

Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood announced Sunday confirmed that the Cambridge Assessment International Education (CAIE) date sheet will be followed for the A, AS, O...

In-person classes for grades 9-12 to begin from Monday

Qureshi, Afghan counterpart discuss Afghan peace process

PML-N concerned over delay in Shehbaz’s release

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.