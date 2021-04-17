NATIONAL

Mobile internet remains suspended for second day in several Lahore neighbourhoods

By Staff Report

LAHORE: Mobile internet services remained suspended in several neighbourhoods of Lahore for a second day on Saturday as the government reigned in on Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP).

While the service was resumed in affluent neighbourhoods including Defence Housing Authority (DHA) and other cantonment neighbourhoods, users in several areas including Ferozpur Road near Samanabad, Johar Town, Hall Road, Walton Road and Canal Bank Road near Punjab University were unable to access the internet.

The services were suspended on Thursday in view of violent protests launched by supporters and activists of the hardline religious party to get their leader, Saad Rizvi, released from police custody.

Rizvi was arrested late on Monday after he threatened the government with violent demonstrations if it did not expel the French ambassador over blasphemous caricatures published last year.

In a related development, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) temporarily blocked Facebook, Twitter and several other social media applications on security grounds on Friday.

“In order to maintain public order and safety, access to certain social media applications has been restricted temporarily,” a senior telecoms regulator official had said.

The block lasted until 3:00 pm and applied to YouTube, Facebook, WhatsApp, Twitter, Telegram and Tiktok.

A security official had said that the block was linked to an operation underway against the group that the government banned on Thursday.

“As the government announced earlier […] wherever we need we will be blocking social media to crack down against TLP,” he was quoted as saying by Reuters.

Some rights activists criticised Friday’s social media blackout, warning it could lead to more severe curbs on freedoms.

“These arbitrary decisions of blocking and banning have never done any good (and) instead opened ways to blanket bans,” said Nighat Dad, head of the Digital Rights Foundation on Twitter, shortly before the site became inaccessible.

Previous articleEra ends as Raul Castro steps down as Communist Party chief
Avatar
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Schools to reopen in Punjab, KP from April 19

Schools will reopen for grade 9 to 12 from April 19 in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). This development comes days after the provincial governments...
Read more
HEADLINES

PML-N asserts PM has failed after latest cabinet reshuffle

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) stalwart and spokesperson for Nawaz Sharif Muhammad Zubair on Friday said that the latest reshuffle of the cabinet is proof...
Read more
NATIONAL

Nepal’s Annapurna conquered by Pakistanis for first time

Sirbaz Khan and Muhammad Abdul Joshi became the first Pakistani climbers to summit the treacherous 8,091-metre Annapurna peak in Nepal on Friday. On March 23,...
Read more
NATIONAL

Thaw in Pakistan-India tensions is ‘tactical’: experts

KARACHI: United Arab Emirates-brokered backdoor diplomacy has brought a thaw in otherwise mounting tensions between nuclear-armed Pakistan and India, but it is no more...
Read more
HEADLINES

US sanctions Pakistani company for interference in 2020 elections

United States President Joe Biden has signed an executive order sanctioning 32 individuals that interfered in the 2020 elections on behalf of a Russian...
Read more
HEADLINES

Covid-19 curbs on public transport, trade activities intensified in capital

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad administration intensified restrictions on public transport and commercial activities following National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) guidelines to curb Covid-19 cases on...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.