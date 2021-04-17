NATIONAL

Imran calls for outlawing blasphemy as Holocaust denial

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday urged the Western countries to outlaw rising instances of blasphemy, just as some countries restrict anti-Semitic speech or Holocaust denial.

In a series of tweets, the prime minister condemned “extreme right politicians” in the West who “deliberately indulge” in willful and intentional provocations under the “guise of freedom of speech”.

Imran further observed that “Muslims have the greatest love & respect” for Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) who “lives in our hearts”. “We cannot tolerate any such disrespect & abuse.”

“We demand an apology from these extremists.”, he said, adding that these people “clearly lack moral sense & courage to apologise” to the 1.3 billion Muslims living across the globe “for causing this hurt”.

His tweet comes days after the federal cabinet approved a summary from the Ministry of Interior proposing a ban on the hardline Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) under the provision of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA).

The decision was taken on Wednesday, the third day of violent protests that killed two police officers and wounded at least 340 across the country.

Authorities also arrested 1,400 workers of the group that is agitating against the arrest of its chief, Saad Rizvi, ahead of countrywide rallies to denounce the publication of blasphemous caricatures in France. Rizvi was charged with instigating murder.

The action against the hardline religious party, Imran said, was taken only when it “challenged the writ of the state,” indulged in street violence, and attacked the people and personnel of law enforcement agencies.

“No one can be above the law and the Constitution,” he said.

Staff Report

