Pre-arrest bail of Tareen, son extended in FIA case

LAHORE: A banking court in Lahore on Saturday extended until May 3 the pre-arrest bail period of estranged Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Tareen and his son Ali Tareen in three cases lodged by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in the sugar scam, which also carries charges of money laundering and corporate fraud.

The two appeared before the presiding judge of the special court, Ameer Muhammad Khan, as defence, Salman Safdar, told the court that the FIA had sent notices to his clients on April 14 and summoned all record of their businesses.

Safdar maintained it was not possible to submit the mammoth record on a day’s notice, particularly due to the law and order situation.

He further informed the court that Tareen and his son will appear again before the agency on April 19. At this, the court adjourned the hearing until May 3 before extending their bail periods.

Talking to reporters outside the court, Tareen said that he doesn’t know who is running the character assassination campaigns against him but he will find those responsible. In all three cases, there are no claims/allegations of inflated prices of the commodity during the period covered in the sugar inquiry committee’s report.

He recalled that he started his business decades before entering politics, adding that “baseless and false reports” were being made and spread against him. Tareen further said that there is no relation to sugar prices in the FIRs lodged against him and his son.

“I don’t know who is behind registering FIR against me,” said Tareen, who was accompanied by at least a dozen parliamentarians of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).