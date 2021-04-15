NATIONAL

Imran holds virtual summit with Uzbek president

By Monitoring Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday exchanged views on bilateral, regional, and international issues at a virtual summit with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) said.

During the wide-ranging talks, the prime minister underlined the importance of enhancing political and diplomatic linkages, fast-tracking trade and economic cooperation, increasing security and defense cooperation, and taking steps to deepen mutual collaboration in the fields of education, culture, and tourism, the statement said.

Imran also underscored the importance of rail, road, and air connectivity and highlighted the enormous potential that exists in diverse fields to build an expanded mutually beneficial partnership.

The two leaders reviewed the level of progress on the trans-Afghan railway project, agreed between Pakistan, Uzbekistan, and Afghanistan earlier this year. The project would be a first step in linking the Central Asian transport network with seaports of Gwadar, Karachi, and Qasim, according to the statement.

The two leaders also discussed important global and regional matters of mutual interest and reaffirmed the commitment to supporting each other at all international and regional fora.

Previous articleBiden, Suga to send signal to China at US-Japan summit
Next articleSaudi fund gifts 100 tons of dates to Pakistan
Avatar
Monitoring Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Court bars Punjab govt from cancelling transfer of Jati Umra land

LAHORE: A civil court in Lahore on Thursday barred the Punjab government from cancelling the transfer of 15 acres of land that is part...
Read more
NATIONAL

Imran launches nationwide scholarship programme

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan launched the Rehmatul-lil-Alameen Scholarship Programme in Islamabad on Thursday, Radio Pakistan reported. The initiative, which will help enable students from...
Read more
NATIONAL

Fawad reappointed information minister: PTI leader

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has been reappointed as minister for information and broadcasting, Senator Faisal Javed Khan said on Thursday. "Congratulations...
Read more
NATIONAL

Cabinet okays summary to outlaw TLP under terrorism provisions: reports

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan approved on Thursday a summary from the Ministry of Interior proposing a...
Read more
NATIONAL

UAE is mediating between Pakistan and India, says diplomat

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates’ envoy to Washington confirmed the Gulf state is mediating between India and Pakistan to help the nuclear-armed rivals reach...
Read more
NATIONAL

Covid-19 deaths exceed over 100 for third day

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported 118 coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, the second consecutive day that fatalities have exceeded 100, the Ministry of National...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Fawad reappointed information minister: PTI leader

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has been reappointed as minister for information and broadcasting, Senator Faisal Javed Khan said on Thursday. "Congratulations...

Cabinet okays summary to outlaw TLP under terrorism provisions: reports

UAE is mediating between Pakistan and India, says diplomat

Covid-19 deaths exceed over 100 for third day

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.