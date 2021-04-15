Imran holds virtual summit with Uzbek president

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday exchanged views on bilateral, regional, and international issues at a virtual summit with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) said.

Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI holds Virtual Summit with President of Uzbekistan ( @President_uz ) pic.twitter.com/wscaml8SK6 — Prime Minister’s Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) April 14, 2021

During the wide-ranging talks, the prime minister underlined the importance of enhancing political and diplomatic linkages, fast-tracking trade and economic cooperation, increasing security and defense cooperation, and taking steps to deepen mutual collaboration in the fields of education, culture, and tourism, the statement said.

Imran also underscored the importance of rail, road, and air connectivity and highlighted the enormous potential that exists in diverse fields to build an expanded mutually beneficial partnership.

The two leaders reviewed the level of progress on the trans-Afghan railway project, agreed between Pakistan, Uzbekistan, and Afghanistan earlier this year. The project would be a first step in linking the Central Asian transport network with seaports of Gwadar, Karachi, and Qasim, according to the statement.

The two leaders also discussed important global and regional matters of mutual interest and reaffirmed the commitment to supporting each other at all international and regional fora.