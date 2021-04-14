NATIONAL

Two policemen dead in road accident

By INP

LAHORE: Two policemen were killed and 28 others injured on Wednesday when a prisoner mobile turned turtle near Layyah.

The vehicle was taking prisoners from Muzaffargarh to Layyah. While negotiating a sharp turn at Chowk Azam Bypass in Layyah, the driver lost control, turning the vehicle upside down.

The injured, which included five policemen and 23 prisoners, were shifted to THQ Hospital Chowk Azam and District Headquarters Hospital.

The condition of three injured policemen was reported to be serious who were later referred to Nishtar Hospital in Multan.

The martyred policemen, Subhan and Qaisar, were belonged to Muzaffargarh. The injured cops were identified as Muhammad Bilal, Muhammad Musa, Nadeem Nauman and Amanullah.

Layyah DPO Nadeem Abbas and Muzaffargarh DPO Hassan Iqbal rushed to the accident site and supervised the relief operation.

