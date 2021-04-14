NATIONAL

Fazl should play part to end rifts in PDM: Mandviwalla

By INP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader and former Senate deputy chairman Saleem Mandviwalla on Wednesday said JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman should step forward to end rifts in opposition’s Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

Talking to reports in Islamabad, Mandviwalla observed that differences emerged in the opposition alliance after the issuance of show-cause notice to PPP and the ANP and stressed that no component party possessed the right to send a notice to other PDM members.

He also lashed out at National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and said that the anti-graft watchdog is behind the worsening economic situation of the country and urged political parties to reform laws governing the agency.

He claimed that NAB pressurised businessmen for plea bargains and arrested people without any evidence.

