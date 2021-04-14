Opinion

PTI’s call for cooperation

Damage done in years cannot be undone in days

Editorial
By Editorial
Declaring PDM  as dead  as a dodo, Federal Minister Fawad Chaudhary  has called upon   its  three major components to abandon  the fruitless pursuit of overthrowing  the PTI government. He has invited them to  hold talks with  the government for  reforms needed in the system, beginning with electoral  reforms. As  things stand, the PDM is still  intact despite being riven by sharp differences.  Asking the PPP, the PML(N) and  the JUI(F) to hold ‘separate talks’ with the government is likely to be interpreted as  a crude attempt to create further differences among the opposition alliance.  Mr Chaudhry has  not put his best foot forward by making the suggestion.

At some stage it is going to be inevitable for the opposition and the government to reach a comprehensive  and  broad- based consensus on electoral reforms to   ensure that in future elections are not disputed, and both  the winners and losers accept the result. Unless this is done the legitimacy of every party  that comes to power after winning the elections would  be questioned.

What stands in the way is  the absence of an ambience that promotes  fruitful debate  both inside Parliament and in society at large. For more than  two years and half, the PTI leadership has conducted a ruthless character assassination campaign of its political opponents. It has not spared even the independent  media which has been  accused of being on  the payroll of the ‘corrupt’ opposition leaders. The poisonous propaganda  has increased intolerance in society. The PM is free to take a U-turn and offer talks after consuming half of his tenure  promoting hatred. Unless he gets off his  high horse and makes  amends, few would take the move seriously.

Sanity needs to be restored in the National Assembly. The Speaker has to be seen to be acting as an independent custodian  of the House rather thanas  a PTI activist. He has to conduct the debate  strictly in line with the rules, regulation and traditions of the House. The PM should  attend  the National Assembly  sittings more frequently, exhibit tolerance and control his loose guns in the House. This  will require patience and take time. But it is needed to  detoxify the House. Unless this is done there is little hope of any meaningful progress over the offer for joint efforts to improve the electoral system.

Editorial
Editorial
