PTI’s call for cooperation

Declaring PDM as dead as a dodo, Federal Minister Fawad Chaudhary has called upon its three major components to abandon the fruitless pursuit of overthrowing the PTI government. He has invited them to hold talks with the government for reforms needed in the system, beginning with electoral reforms. As things stand, the PDM is still intact despite being riven by sharp differences. Asking the PPP, the PML(N) and the JUI(F) to hold ‘separate talks’ with the government is likely to be interpreted as a crude attempt to create further differences among the opposition alliance. Mr Chaudhry has not put his best foot forward by making the suggestion.

At some stage it is going to be inevitable for the opposition and the government to reach a comprehensive and broad- based consensus on electoral reforms to ensure that in future elections are not disputed, and both the winners and losers accept the result. Unless this is done the legitimacy of every party that comes to power after winning the elections would be questioned.

- Advertisement -

What stands in the way is the absence of an ambience that promotes fruitful debate both inside Parliament and in society at large. For more than two years and half, the PTI leadership has conducted a ruthless character assassination campaign of its political opponents. It has not spared even the independent media which has been accused of being on the payroll of the ‘corrupt’ opposition leaders. The poisonous propaganda has increased intolerance in society. The PM is free to take a U-turn and offer talks after consuming half of his tenure promoting hatred. Unless he gets off his high horse and makes amends, few would take the move seriously.

Sanity needs to be restored in the National Assembly. The Speaker has to be seen to be acting as an independent custodian of the House rather thanas a PTI activist. He has to conduct the debate strictly in line with the rules, regulation and traditions of the House. The PM should attend the National Assembly sittings more frequently, exhibit tolerance and control his loose guns in the House. This will require patience and take time. But it is needed to detoxify the House. Unless this is done there is little hope of any meaningful progress over the offer for joint efforts to improve the electoral system.