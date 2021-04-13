Opp anti-govt narrative died its own death: minister

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday said that the anti-government narrative of the opposition alliance has died its own death.

In a post on Twitter, the minister said that the opposition parties are in shock after Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) had announced to resign from the steering committee of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

He further advised the opposition to join hands for the agenda of reforms. “We are waiting for your suggestions to improve the system of Pakistan,” he added.

Earlier, Fawad had said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) should quit politics of protest. He had said that it was difficult for the PPP to work with the PDM parties.

The minister had said that he had repeatedly called on the opposition for electoral reforms.