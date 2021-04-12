NATIONAL

Covid-19 contagion rate surging in major cities, slums: health official

By APP

ISLAMABAD: Parliamentary Secretary for National Health Services (NHS) Dr Nausheen Hamid on Monday appealed to the people to strictly follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) designed to contain the spread of the Covid-19 as the number of cases were surging in major cities and slums across the country.

Talking to a television channel, Hamid said the country is experiencing a third wave of coronavirus which she said appeared more deadly.

The pressure on the healthcare sector has increased manifold, she said.

“We are witnessing an alarming rise in the number of critical patients,” she said, adding, overall, the number of positive cases is rising. “We are also enhancing the number of oxygen beds and ventilators in hospitals.”

Hamid said keeping in view the current situation, emergency steps were being taken to provide the best medical facilities to the patients, Sehat Insaf cards will also cover the cost of coronavirus treatment.

She said the people should help control the high contagion rates being reported in major cities during the ongoing wave.

Hamid also warned that the pandemic would spread during Ramadan if the people continued to show carelessness in following the precautionary measures.

She lamented that crowds in political and public gatherings were being observed and it felt like the public has been assuming that the virus has been defeated, adding, the government was making all out efforts to control the virus.

Replying to a query, Hamid said NCOC would hold a final meeting regarding SOPs during Ramadan, adding the guidelines would clearly mention for every mosque administration that they would be responsible for the complete implementation of the instructions and measures.

“I am sure that everybody was aware of the serious situation and no one will disobey the SOPs devised by the health experts,” she hoped.

In response to another question, Hamid said the government already announced that it would open registration for Covid-19 vaccination for the general public after Eidul Fitr as in April, the government would get more vaccine consignments.

She also urged the people to register for the coronavirus vaccination.

