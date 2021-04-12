IHC to hear ‘only important cases’ in view of rising coronavirus cases

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) postponed the hearing of routine cases until May 16 in view of a surge in Covid-19 cases in the capital, a notification issued by IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah on Monday.

According to the notification, “only important cases”, including pre-arrest and post-arrest bail requests, habeas corpus petitions or detention cases, urgent petitions seeking stay orders, and any matter of genuine urgency, will be taken up.

The development comes as the government portal keeping track of the outbreak in Pakistan recorded 4,584 new infections of the coronavirus after conducting 44,514 tests, receiving back a positivity ratio of 10.3 percent.

In the last 24 hours, Islamabad raised its confirmed cases of coronavirus by 680 to 66,380 after conducting 5,982 tests — a positivity ratio of 11.37 percent.

Meanwhile, it registered four new deaths, leaving 611 casualties. The recoveries rose to 52,904.