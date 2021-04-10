Tareen demands fair probe into FIA cases

ISLAMABAD: Estranged Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Tareen on Saturday demanded a “free and fair probe” into the cases of money laundering and corporate fraud registered against him by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

Tareen was speaking to the reporters outside a district and sessions court in Lahore where he had gone in connection with the cases after the expiry of bail granted to him and his son Ali Tareen. During the hearing, the court extended the bails until April 22.

The agency booked the two in March in light of the findings of the sugar inquiry commission that accused several sugar producers — including Tareen — of “underreported sales and fraud”. Tareen rejected the “fabricated” charge sheet and denied any wrongdoing.

Last week, a banking court in Lahore granted one-week pre-arrest bail to them.

Speaking to reporters, Tareen said: “Conduct an inquiry [into the scam] by all means. But the team probing the charges is not impartial. It is carrying out the investigation on someone’s directions.”

“I demand that a fair team be constituted for the investigation which is not mired in controversy and work according to the law, and not on someone’s phone call,” he said without mentioning any names.

When asked, Tareen clarified that he was not trying to escape the clutches of the law. “The PTI is my party. It is our party. If we don’t stay within the party, where else will we go,” he questioned. “But right now we want justice.”

“New people should be brought in [and] a new team should be constituted. Look at this again, it will not make a difference. You have a lot of time. But do not entrust the responsibility to those that give orders on telephone calls.” He again did not elaborate who was involved in these calls.

He claimed that the FIRs registered against him were drawn up in Islamabad and sent to Lahore on a USB where they were signed. “This should not happen. The investigation should be carried out in a fair and objective manner.”

POWER SHOW:

Last night, some 29 lawmakers of the ruling party had gathered at a dinner meeting held at Tareen’s Lahore residence to express solidarity with him. Today, again, 30 MPs appeared alongside Tareen.

Speaking on the occasion, PTI MP Raja Riaz said that the legislators standing alongside Tareen stood in solidarity with him, adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan was their “leader and captain”.

“All those lawmakers that have gathered here today have one request to make. PM Imran there are people around you that are targeting Tareen, an extremely valuable asset to the party.”

Fake cases have been registered against him, Riaz said.

“Don’t think we are trying to blackmail you. We are not blackmailers, we are sympathisers. We want to see the party become strong. We want to see the PTI government and PM Imran be strong and secure.”

On Friday, Tareen briefed the party members over what he called the ongoing “witch-hunt” against him allegedly by Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Azam Khan.

According to the sources, the MPs assured Tareen of their full support against what they called the feudal and bureaucratic mindset hell-bent to destroy the gains of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Addressing the participants, Tareen said he had decided to make another sacrifice for the nation and challenge the autocratic mindset prevailing around the prime minister. He said that in the next meeting, new faces would appear and the rebellion against the principal secretary would continue to get stronger.