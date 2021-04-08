NATIONAL

NA panel okays bill criminalising criticism of military

By Monitoring Report

A National Assembly committee has approved a proposal to amend the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) to take action on complaints of intentional ridiculing of the military.

The bill, passed by the National Assembly Standing Committee on Interior, proposes that anyone found guilty of such an offence be handed up to two years of imprisonment and a fine of up to Rs500,000, or both.

Criminal Law (Amendment) Bill, 2020 was introduced in the House by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MP Amjad Ali Khan, standing committee on defence chairman, in September and was approved by the committee on the interior on Wednesday.

“Whosoever intentionally ridicules, brings into disrepute or defames the Armed Forces of Pakistan or a member thereof, he shall be guilty of an offence punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to two years, or with fine which may extend to five hundred thousand rupees, or with both,” the bill said.

The purpose of this amendment is “to prevent hatred and disrespectful behaviour against the armed forces”.

The bill proposes an amendment to Section 500 of the PPC. The law states: “Whoever defames another shall be punished with simple imprisonment for a term which may extend to two years, or with fine, or with both.”

The amendment, called Section 500-A, states: “Punishment for intentional ridiculing of the Armed Forces etc. Whosoever intentionally ridicules, brings into disrepute or defames the Armed Forces of Pakistan or a member thereof, he shall be guilty of an offence punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to two years, or fine which may extend to five hundred thousand rupees, or with both.”

The bill to combat dissent comes at a time when criminal cases are being filed against journalists and activists by the day and state-sanctioned censorship is rampant.

Before approval of the bill, the committee saw strong opposition from Agha Rafiullah and Marriyum Aurangzeb — MPs from Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) respectively — but the bill was passed with five against four votes when the committee chairman voted in favour.

Previous articleCourt to indict Mandviwalla, others in NAB case on April 14
Avatar
Monitoring Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Court to indict Mandviwalla, others in NAB case on April 14

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court in Islamabad on Thursday announced to indict PPP leader and former Senate deputy chairman Saleem Mandviwalla and other suspects in...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan issues visas to Sikh pilgrims to attend Baisakhi celebrations

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has issued more than 1,100 visas to Sikh pilgrims from India to participate in annual Baisakhi celebrations, said a statement from the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Govt to abolish hundreds of posts in BPS 1-16

ISLAMABAD: Contrary to the much-touted claim of creating 10 million new jobs, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is set to abolish hundreds of posts...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistani among 13 sentenced to death in Indonesia in drug case

ISLAMABAD: Indonesia has handed death sentences to a gang of more than a dozen drug traffickers, including a Pakistan-national man, the prosecutor’s office said. A...
Read more
NATIONAL

US blacklists group on human smuggling charges

WASHINGTON: Washington imposed sanctions on an alleged Pakistan-based organisation, accusing it of being involved in smuggling migrants to the United States, including foreign nationals...
Read more
HEADLINES

US says supports direct Pakistan-India talks on ‘issues of concern’

ISLAMABAD: The United States has said that it encourages direct dialogue between Pakistan and India on “issues of concern,” as signs have emerged in...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Pakistani among 13 sentenced to death in Indonesia in drug case

ISLAMABAD: Indonesia has handed death sentences to a gang of more than a dozen drug traffickers, including a Pakistan-national man, the prosecutor’s office said. A...

WCLA completes restoration of Makatib Khana, Moti Masjid in Lahore Fort

US blacklists group on human smuggling charges

Restoring aid, US to provide $235 million to Palestine

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.