Corps commanders review security situation, Covid-19 third wave

Conference reaffirms complete solidarity with Kashmiris in their struggle for right to self-determination

RAWALPINDI: The Corps Commanders Conference (CCC) on Thursday reviewed internal security situation, including ongoing third wave of Covid-19, and reaffirmed resolve of the armed forces to extend full support to civil administration in controlling the pandemic.

The CCC was chaired by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa held at the General Headquarters (GHQ). The participants undertook a comprehensive review of global, regional and domestic security environment, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) director general in a tweet.

He added that the forum expressed confidence in operational preparedness of the army displayed during recently held formation exercises.

The forum also held a detailed discussion on situation along the eastern border and the Line of Control (LoC) especially the environment post ceasefire understanding 2021 between the director generals of military operations (DGsMO) of India and Pakistan.

The forum reaffirmed complete solidarity with Kashmiri brethren in their struggle for right to self-determination.

The forum undertook a detailed review of security situation in newly merged districts of Khyber Paktunkhwa (KP).

The conference reiterated the importance of energising early induction of civil administration and other law enforcement agencies (LEAs) along with speedy implementation of development plan within these districts for their ultimate transition to civil administration in an earlier timeframe.

The forum expressed satisfaction over positive developments in Afghan peace process and efforts made so far.

The forum was also apprised about military engagements with friendly countries.

