PPP summons CEC meeting on April 11

By APP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has summoned the party’s Central Executive Committee (CEC) meeting on April 11 at Bilawal House, Karachi.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari said that PPP had earlier postponed the CEC meeting due to the sessions of the National Assembly (NA) and Senate.

He said that the members who could not attend the meeting due to Covid-19 would participate through video link.

Bukhari said that the CEC would discuss the ongoing political situation in the country and its stance on show-cause notice by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

Sources in the PPP informed Pakistan Today that the party leadership has decided to strongly respond to the show-cause notice issued to the party by the PDM and a befitting response would be given soon.

Moreover, the source had said a day earlier that the party would consider a similar decision as that taken by Awami National Party (ANP), which has now parted ways with the PDM.

The source had said that the PPP would respond to the show-cause notice in an aggressive rather than reconciliatory manner. Reportedly, PPP Chairman Bilawal had directed senior leaders of the party to give a strong response to the notice.

In this regard, Sherry Rehman, Raja Pervez Ashraf, Farhatullah Babar, Nayyar Bukhari and others would prepare a draft response. The reply to the show-cause notice would be prepared and sent to Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal for final approval.

It may be recalled that the PDM steering committee led by former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had issued show-cause notices to the PPP and ANP on Monday.

Abbasi had said that the purpose of issuing show-cause notices was to seek answers from the PPP and ANP as to why they violated the PDM decision and why the PPP got the votes from government Senators.

APP

