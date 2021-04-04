CITY

Malam Jabba ski resort closed for public

After years of closure, the contractor had restored the tourism activities in the area in 2014 through an investment of billions of rupees

By Staff Report

PESHAWAR: The management of the Malam Jabba ski resort has closed the picturesque tourist place for the general public after the contractor was stopped from charging entry fees, which were deemed to be a tax.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Syed Zulfiqar Bukhari said in a tweet, “Unfortunate to see one of our best resorts close down at the peak of tourism season. This upsets many people’s plans just days away from Ramazan.. the last thing Pakistan’s booming tourism industry needs right now is disruptiveness.”

Interestingly, TMO Charbagh had informed the court that the contractor company – Samsons Group of Companies – was charging this amount prior to the lease agreement in 2014.

Mohammad Tahir Qasimka, a legal advisor for the company, said that the resort was closed after a Peshawar High Court’s Mingora bench ordered the company not to charge the entry fee to the resort which was a major source of revenue for the company.

He said that some miscreants in the area were using different arm-twisting tactics to pressure the company to wind up its billions of rupees investment from the area.

The advisor said the company had invested over Rs300 crore in the area to benefit the locals and provide top-of-the-line chairlift, zipline, and skiing facilities to tourists, and helped arrange many national and international events there.

Hundreds of locals of the area also recently stormed the place and threatened the company’s management to leave the area, he said, adding that the company’s business was not profitable after a ban on the entry fee.

He added that the Forest department officials – armed with weapons – have been harassing the company for three years.

The advisor said that under clause 18 of the lease agreement, the government had allowed the company to charge the entry fee to the resort, which the court had now banned on a writ petition of the local lawyers.

The company is now requesting the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government through a letter to fulfill its lease agreement conditions and commitments as the company was paying around Rs20 million to the government in the annual fee.

At least 500 people are direct employees of the company working at the resort and their jobs are now on the line as the company had closed the place.

After years of closure during Taliban times, the company had restored the tourism activities in the area in 2014 through an investment of billions of rupees on the installation of the chairlift, Pakistan’s longest zip line, skiing slopes, flowers, trees, and construction of all other necessary facilities like toilets for the tourists and public.

Previous articleMiami Open: Sinner battles past Bautista Agut, Hurkacz stuns Rublev to set up final
Next articleSri Lanka batting stands firm against West Indies to ensure a drawn series
Avatar
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

CITY

Pakistan readies to produce own Covid-19 vaccine

LAHORE: Pakistan has started preparations to produce its own Covid-19 vaccine after the initiative is being launched by the University of Veterinary and Animal...
Read more
CITY

Punjab govt closes tourist spots amid spike in Covid-19 cases

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Friday decided to shut all the tourist spots in the province due to the recent spike in Covid-19 cases. According to...
Read more
CITY

Kashmala’s son gets bail in road accident case

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday granted bail to Federal Ombudsperson for Protection against Harassment of Women Kashmala Tariq’s son in a case...
Read more
CITY

Man accused of child pornography arrested in Lahore

LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested a suspect allegedly linked with a child pornography ring in Lahore on Friday. The suspect, identified as Ihtesham Siddiq,...
Read more
CITY

PM approves Sehat Insaf Card scheme for Islamabad: Asad

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development, Reforms and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Friday disclosed Prime Minister Imran Khan's "huge announcement" for Islamabad, saying that...
Read more
CITY

Govt retrieved state lands worth Rs450b from illegal occupants: Buzdar

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that indiscriminate action against land grabbers will continue till every inch of the state lands is...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

CITY

Pakistan readies to produce own Covid-19 vaccine

LAHORE: Pakistan has started preparations to produce its own Covid-19 vaccine after the initiative is being launched by the University of Veterinary and Animal...

Epaper – April 4 KHI 2021

PM gives approval to reconstitute EAC

Epaper – April 4 ISB 2021

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.